Shamea Morton Issues Emotional Apology Amid Fallout with Porsha

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Just days before the explosive finale of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 reunion airs, Shamea Morton took to YouTube to share a personal and emotional message. In a video titled “Dear Sweet 16…”, Shamea offered a public apology to her fellow cast members, expressing regret for any hurt she may have caused.

“I’m sorry if I’ve ever offended you, if I made you feel less than, inferior, if I hurt you or caused you pain in any way,” she said, addressing Porsha Williams, Drew Sidora, Angela Oakley, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Britt Eady, and Kelly Price. She even included Phaedra Parks, who reappeared toward the end of the season. “Thank you, and I hope we can start fresh,” she added, wishing them love and healing.

However, while her apology seemed heartfelt, the drama between her and longtime friend Porsha Williams remains heated.

Porsha, who was once one of Shamea’s closest allies, has now accused her of betrayal. In Part 2 of the reunion, Porsha claimed Shamea lied about key moments in their friendship—including whether she attended her wedding in Africa. Shamea had said she only had one wedding, but Porsha insisted that she attended another ceremony in the U.S. and even shared a photo of herself as a bridesmaid to prove it.

Another point of contention was over Shamea becoming a full-time cast member (finally getting her “peach”). Shamea told Kandi Burruss in an interview that Porsha never congratulated her. Porsha clapped back on Instagram, posting a video of a bouquet she sent along with a card that read, “Congrats Queen Mwangi!” She also showed an older Instagram post where she publicly cheered on Shamea’s casting—one Shamea had liked.

But Shamea wasn’t having it. In a now-deleted post, she clarified that the “wedding” Porsha attended was actually a dowry ceremony in her mother’s backyard. She also said the flowers Porsha sent were during her birthday week, after she’d already been cast. “You can keep your fake receipts with your fake ass friendship,” she wrote.

Shamea went even further, calling out the irony in how Porsha once praised her loyalty but now accuses her of sabotage. “Since I got my peach, you’ve been trying to find a reason to end this friendship,” she wrote. “You’re unbelievable.”

This feud isn’t just about miscommunication—it reflects deeper resentment that’s been building between them for years. Longtime fans remember the Season 9 scandal involving Kandi Burruss and Phaedra Parks, where Porsha stayed silent while Shamea was pulled into damaging rumors. More recent incidents, like Porsha being hours late to Shamea’s birthday or seeming unsupportive during cast conflicts, have only deepened the cracks.

Now that the Season 16 reunion is wrapping up, viewers are left wondering: can Shamea and Porsha ever truly mend their friendship, or is this the end of the road?

The final part of the RHOA reunion airs this Sunday at 8/7c on Bravo.

Shamea Morton Issues Emotional Apology Amid Fallout with Porsha was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com