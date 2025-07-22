Pop Culture

Ciara Adds A Twist On The Nicki Minaj 'High School' Challenge

Ciara just joined in on the Nicki Minaj "High School" challenge and added a twist.

Published on July 22, 2025

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Social media has a way of recycling elements of pop culture and bringing them back to the forefront, as is the case with Minaj’s 2012 song “High School,” featuring Lil Wayne. However, there’s a specific moment from the song’s video that has fans attempting to recreate it.

The Nicki Minaj “High School” challenge was already taking over social media, and now Ciara just added her flavor to it. The “Ecstasy” singer’s version of the viral posing challenge has taken things to new heights.

In the video, Minaj is perched while crossing her legs and holding the pose in extremely high heels. Fans quickly began posting their own versions of the pose, and a short time later, celebrities entered the chat.

Ciara’s ‘High School’ Challenge

Ciara, known for her dancing and incredible physique, made the challenge look easy by taking things a step further. She elevated the pose with a stack of dumbbells in six-inch heels and a bottle in her hand for good measure. 

Fans quickly gave CiCi her 10s for making it look effortless. She wasn’t the only celebrity who got in on the fun, as social influencer and reality star Ari Fletcher also shared her approach to the pose.

Minaj has been at the center of controversy for the last few weeks after unleashing social media lashings on multiple A-listers. From Jay-Z to TDE to Doechii and SZA, the latter of whom clapped back, all felt the wrath of the queen.

This current challenge is proof of Nicki’s influence on the game.

Ciara Adds A Twist On The Nicki Minaj ‘High School’ Challenge  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

