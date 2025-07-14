Pop Culture

Venus Williams Returns To The Court With The DC Open

She’s Baaaack: Venus Williams Is Back On Court After Accepting A Wild Card Invite From The DC Open

The tennis icon is stepping back into competition — and we can't help but root for her.

Published on July 13, 2025

venus williams dc open article Christian Dior: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025
Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Tennis royalty is officially back in the building as Venus Williams makes a grand return to the court. Fans everywhere – especially those of us who grew up watching her dominate the game – are hype to see the legend in action again.

Let’s go, Venus!

Venus Williams Returns To The Tennis Court After Accpeting A Wild Card Invite With the DC Open

After a 16-month hiatus, Venus has confirmed that she’ll be playing at the Mubadala Citi DC Open this July. The seven-time Grand Slam champion accepted a wildcard to compete at the WTA 500 hardcourt tournament happening July 21–27. In her own words, she’s feeling the love: “There’s something truly special about DC: the energy, the fans, the history… This city has always shown me so much love, and I can’t wait to compete there again!”

(Our girl Coco Gauff will also be in action at the tournament.)

Whether Venus is taking over center court, posing as a brand ambassador, or showing up like a true goddess on a red carpet, she continues to inspire the culture. She’s a walking reminder that greatness doesn’t take breaks or shortcuts.

Venus Williams Is Exactly Who She Says She Is

Off the court Venus is also still collecting wins. She and her sister Serena are teaming up for a brand-new podcast dropping in August 2025. It’ll feature everything from laughter and playful sister vibes to deep convos with creators, leaders, and disruptors. The show is already giving legacy, and we’re tuning in.

Even more powerful? Venus recently opened up about her health journey with fibroids – using her voice to raise awareness and champion women’s wellness.

RELATED: ‘No One Should Have to Go Through This’: Venus Williams On Fibroids & Fighting To Be Heard

We’ll always root for Venus Williams. As a player, podcaster, and a Black woman who is exactly who she says she is.

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

