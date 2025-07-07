LeBron James, John Legend & More Invest $7 Million Into Fantasy Life Sports & Gaming Platform

Source: David Berding / Getty

As fans wonder how many more seasons LeBron James will play in the NBA, the future Hall of Famer is already making sure he’ll be busy once he hangs up his jersey.

James has expanded his business portfolio by investing in the fantasy sports and gaming platform Fantasy Life, which was founded by OG fantasy football personality Matthew Berry.

The four-time NBA champ is joined by childhood friend and business partner Maverick Carter and others, including businessman Gerry Cardinale, singer John Legend, and Fortnite co-creator Donald Mustard. According to Variety. Hey, all pooled together $7 million in the latest round of funding, which will help create a “more customizable app and mobile experiences for players.”

Beyond creating their own dream teams in basketball, football, baseball, and beyond, the app features sophisticated scoring via AI tools that enable users to compete against others for cash prizes.

The money also offers Berry a sign of relief, as it helps the company complete the purchase of its rival platform, Guillotine League.

Berry is glad that others in the sports world see potential in Fantasy Life and are on board to see it flourish.

“My entire adult life has been about helping fantasy players and sports gamers win, have more fun, and make this industry better,” said Berry in a statement to Variety. “Fantasy Life is the culmination of my decades of experience — a destination for every kind of player, from beginner to sharp. With smart, personalized tools, entertaining content, and the best damn fantasy game ever in Guillotine Leagues, we’re building a platform as obsessed with fantasy as we are. I’m incredibly honored that so many people I’ve long admired believe in what we’re doing and want to be part of the journey. I can’t wait for everyone to check out the new features and win more titles.”

Other investors who signal that Berry has a hit on his hands include YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley and billionaire Jacksonville Jaguars owner Tony Khan. Investors who hopped on even earlier include NFL players like Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Ja’Marr Chase.

