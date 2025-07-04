Cassie’s Lawyer Praises Singer’s Courage After Diddy Verdict: “She Paved The Way”

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

Despite Sean “Diddy” Combs being acquitted of the more serious charges, Cassie Ventura’s lawyer praised his clients bravery in helping this court get to trial even if the outcome isn’t what they hoped for.

“This entire criminal process started when our client Cassie Ventura had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023,” Douglas H. Wigdor wrote in a statement published by Newsweek. “Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution.”

Wigdor wanted people to remember that Cassie created a safe space for those who were also alleged victims of the Bad Boy founder to feel safe to come forward with their reported stories of abuse.

While Diddy was not found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking, he was convicted of two lesser prostitution charges and could face up to 20 years in prison, although several legal analysts find it hard to believe the “Take That” ad-libber will get anything close to double digits.

Wigdor noted that Ventura’s decision to take the stand and face her abuser in court will help other sexual abuse victims.

“By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice,” Wigdor’s statement read. “We must repeat — with no reservation — that we believe and support our client who showed exemplary courage throughout this trial.”

“She displayed unquestionable strength and brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion,” Wigdor’s statement read. “This case proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors.”

The singer made her allegations public in November 2023, accusing her Diddy of rape, coercion and years of physical abuse in a civil suit, that was quickly settled.

Cassie’s Lawyer Praises Singer’s Courage After Diddy Verdict: “She Paved The Way” was originally published on cassiuslife.com