Ja Rule Trolls 50 Cent Over Alleged Low Ticket Sales

Ja Rule and 50 Cent have been beefing for more than 25 years, and the drama is still going strong.

Published on June 30, 2025

Nelly In Concert - Vancouver, BC
Source: Andrew Chin / Getty

The latest shot came from Ja Rule, who roasted 50 online over what he says are weak ticket sales for his European tour. 50 Cent is currently on his Legacy Tour in Europe, with recent stops in places like Germany. Legends like Fat Joe and Mary J. Blige are also part of the lineup, with Mary performing a 14-song set in Germany.

But when a 2-for-1 ticket deal for 50’s London show popped up online, Ja didn’t miss the chance to throw shade.

Ja Rule took to X to mock the deal, and when a fan told him that the tickets were sold out, he fired back: “You sure bout that??? Ain’t nobody coming to see you Otis… I mean Curtis,” referencing a classic joke and using 50’s real name, Curtis Jackson, to mock him even more. He also added a laughing emoji for trolling purposes.

This kind of trolling is nothing new for Ja Rule. One of the most infamous moments in their beef was years ago when 50 Cent allegedly bought out the first few rows of Ja’s concert just so the seats would be empty. He said he did it to embarrass Ja, and that the tickets were dirt cheap on StubHub.

Their feud dates back to the late ’90s when both were rising stars. It started with street-level conflicts in Queens and escalated through diss tracks, interviews, and real-life altercations. In the early 2000s, 50 Cent dropped “Back Down” and “Wanksta” aimed at Ja, while Ja fired back with songs like “Loose Change.” Their feud played a big role in shaping the rap scene of that era, and clearly, the bad blood still hasn’t dried up.

Ja Rule Trolls 50 Cent Over Alleged Low Ticket Sales  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

