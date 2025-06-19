Juneteenth Is Black Joy: 7 Black Women On What Liberation Looks Like Now

Source: Courtesy of Featured / Courtesy of Featured

As the nation pauses to honor Juneteenth—the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, were finally informed of their freedom, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation—Black Americans continue to infuse the day with meaning, reflection and joy. It’s more than a commemoration. It’s a celebration of culture, a resistance against erasure and a radical assertion of freedom in all its forms. We spoke with several Black changemakers, creatives and community leaders to hear how they celebrate Juneteenth, what freedom means to them and how they intentionally make space for joy—especially in times that threaten it most.

A Celebration Rooted in Community and Culture

Source: Courtesy of Featured / Courtesy of Blair Imani

Activist and educator Blair Imani (she/her) celebrates Juneteenth by “centering community and focusing on education.” For her, the holiday is a chance to uplift Black Americans and affirm that “our history is U.S. history.” Similarly, Ozy Aloziem (she/her), a DEI strategist and poet, immerses herself in “Black people, Black music, Black stories, Black food, Black joy, Black art and Black everything” during the holiday. “I try to find ways to honor and hold space for history and the hard-earned freedom I’m privileged to access,” she shares.

For Whitney Roberts, the day is centered around family traditions. “We explain, in an age-appropriate way, what the holiday is and why it matters,” she says. Then, the family turns to cooking together, pulling recipes from Watermelon and Red Birds by Nicole Taylor. “Juneteenth for us is really about family, about connection and about love.”

Source: Courtesy of Featured / Courtesy of Whitney Roberts

Zayna Allen (she/her) reflects on her evolving relationship with the holiday. “I only started celebrating within the past five years,” she says, explaining that Juneteenth wasn’t something she learned about until adulthood. Now, she prioritizes being around her community. “On Juneteenth, we’re unapologetically Blackity Black—and I love seeing that from us.”

Gabrielle, co-founder of Vibes In The Park, marks the occasion through community-based celebrations like festivals, food, art and educational events. “We support Black-owned businesses and creators—centering Black culture in all its beauty and brilliance.”

Freedom, Redefined and Reclaimed

While the holiday commemorates a historic moment of freedom, today’s Black leaders acknowledge that the concept of liberation remains complex and contested.

“Freedom is under constant threat,” says Blair, referencing attacks on trans rights, reproductive justice, immigrant communities and voting rights. “While we are in a different position than our ancestors were in 1865, freedom must still be fought for diligently.” She uplifts the work of the Legal Defense Fund (LDF) and others who continue to defend civil rights in the face of modern-day oppression.

Source: Courtesy of Featured / Courtesy of Ozy Aloziem

For Ozy, freedom means “being able to access and live into possibility,” unbound by fear. Whitney sees it as “being your full self without fear,” living in a way so free it liberates others just by example. And for Gabrielle, it’s about “existing fully and unapologetically—mentally, spiritually and physically.”

Zayna envisions freedom as the ability to step outside without fear, to be wholly oneself without restraint. It’s a dream, she admits, but one worth holding onto and pushing toward.

Making Joy a Practice—Even When It’s Hard

In a world that often attempts to rob Black people of peace and rest, joy is a revolutionary act.

“Joy and the fight against oppression are not mutually exclusive,” says Blair. “In fact, joy is necessary to fight against our dehumanization.” Whether it’s a comedy show, time with loved ones or new music, she sees joy as a way to stay grounded in the vision of a better world.

Whitney agrees that joy must be intentional. “It could be a dance party with my 4-year-old, kiki-ing with my friends, journaling or neighborhood walks,” she says. “Whatever it is, it must be an intentional choice. If joy can’t be found, sometimes it must be made.”

Source: Courtesy of Featured / Courtesy of Zayna Allen

Ozy speaks passionately about her transformation from melancholy to what she calls “the queen of wow.” She finds joy in everything from silly Instagram reels and jump-roping to poetry and yellow sunflowers. “Joy, quite literally, is at my fingertips,” she laughs, referring to her sunflower-covered phone case and bright yellow nails.

For Zayna, protecting joy is an act of resistance. “It’s tough,” she admits. “But I don’t allow external factors to jeopardize my connection to joy, no matter how hard it is to find it some days.”

Gabrielle echoes this sentiment, saying she makes space for joy by “protecting my peace, surrounding myself with people who pour into me, and doing things that feel good to my mind, body, and spirit.”

The Legacy Continues

Juneteenth is not just a day off or a moment of historical reflection. It’s a living, breathing call to action. It invites us to remember what our ancestors fought for and to recommit ourselves to a vision of freedom that includes joy, justice and full self-expression. As these voices remind us, liberation isn’t a moment—it’s a lifelong journey. And on that journey, joy is not optional. It’s essential.

Juneteenth Is Black Joy: 7 Black Women On What Liberation Looks Like Now was originally published on hellobeautiful.com