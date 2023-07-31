What Happens When the Girls Getaway Goes Wrong?

CLOSE

We’ve all been on a girls’ getaway, but what happens when the trip turns deadly??

Let’s find out, shall we?

Throughout July, we tapped into honest conversations with our Suspense is Real lineup. We’ve explored the themes of Black mothers being mistreated in hospitals, to missing Black women on vacation mysteries. TV One allowed fans to drop into these scary worlds that these Black women characters had to fight to survive.

We have seen countless cases of women, in particular many Black women that end up missing while on girls’ getaways. However, the likelihood of these tragic stories making headlines is severely slim to oftentimes overlooked.

According to the National Crime Information Center, 268,884 women were reported missing in 2020, with roughly 100,000 being Black women and girls. Although Black women make up less than 15% of the population in the United States, we accounted for more than 30% of all reported missing women in that year.

In the film, Girls Getaway Trip Gone Wrong, three friends are on a girls’ trip that goes horribly wrong when they wake up and find a woman has fallen to her death and that they are all the ones to blame.

Parker (Brittany Hall), her two closest friends Simone (Crystal Lee Naomi), and Bailey (Tanisha Long), travel to the Caribbean to celebrate Parker’s 30th birthday.

Once Parker meets Antonio, the resort’s owner, the trip is no longer just for “girls”. Parker plans to use Antonio to forget all about her ex.

Or so she thinks…

Parker, on the other hand, is set to fall into Antonio’s net when a mountain of proof names him the prime suspect in a local murder, forcing her to question his motives and ultimately defend herself!

Did you watch the premiere of Girls’ Getaway Trip Gone Wrong? What did you think of the film? Let us know below.

