Suspense is Real | July TV One Movies Lineup

July is the month of summertime fun!

But for us, July is the perfect time to binge-watch summertime thrillers. With Sunday Suspense is Real this summer, TV One will spice up Sundays as we know them with some suspense. From July 9 through August 6, TV One will broadcast thriller movies that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats and unite movie fans.

With these three thrillers featuring Black women as the main characters, TV One focuses on stories that range from Black women disappearing while on vacation to Black mothers being mistreated in hospitals. With these original movies, we want our fans to get a better understanding of these very real topics!

The following original programs are part of a month-long brand promotion that recognizes and honors this suspenseful spirit. Check out what you can look forward to on TV One in July by continuing to read!