Suspense is Real | July TV One Movies Lineup

July is the month of summertime fun!
But for us, July is the perfect time to binge-watch summertime thrillers. With Sunday Suspense is Real this summer, TV One will spice up Sundays as we know them with some suspense. From July 9 through August 6, TV One will broadcast thriller movies that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats and unite movie fans.
With these three thrillers featuring Black women as the main characters, TV One focuses on stories that range from Black women disappearing while on vacation to Black mothers being mistreated in hospitals. With these original movies, we want our fans to get a better understanding of these very real topics!
The following original programs are part of a month-long brand promotion that recognizes and honors this suspenseful spirit. Check out what you can look forward to on TV One in July by continuing to read!
1. First Comes Love Then Comes Murder (Premiering July 16th at 9P/8C)
First to kick off our Sunday Suspense is Real is First Comes Love Then Comes Murder!
When Candice’s (played by Jennifer Sears) husband, Ken (played by Guyviaud Joseph), puts their unborn child’s health in danger, their idyllic marriage comes to an abrupt halt.
Ken hires an ex-con (played by Rayan Lawrence) to kill his pregnant wife, which causes the predicament to spiral into something more diabolical.
In a shocking turn of events, the criminal changes his mind and instead tries to warn Candice of her husband’s motives. This results in the odd coupling of a hitman and his hit working together to eliminate the scheme’s mastermind.
2. A Mother's Intuition (Premiering July 23rd at 9P/8C)
A Mother’s Intuition tells the story of Black mothers being mistreated in hospitals.
Denise Boutte plays a young pregnant woman who has just lost her husband suddenly, is informed that her newborn baby was stillborn. However, she suspects a switched-at-birth cover-up involving the very professionals she had faith in to take care of her.
3. Girls Trip Gone Wrong
To celebrate her 30th birthday, Parker (Brittany Hall), her two closest friends Simone (Crystal Lee Naomi), and Bailey (Tanisha Long), take a trip to the Caribbean.
The trip is no longer solely for “girls” once Parker meets Antonio, the resort’s attractive owner. Parker actually needed Antonio to help her move past her “Ex” from back home.
Parker, however, is about to get sucked into Antonio’s web when a ton of evidence implicates him as the main suspect in a local homicide, prompting her to question his motivations and ultimately fight for her life!