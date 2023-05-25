Remembering Tina Turner | Celebrities Flood Social Media With Heartfelt Tributes

CLOSE

As the news of Tina Turner’s tragic death still pulls at our heartstrings, many celebrities took to social media to share their condolences and special moments with the Queen of Rock and Roll.

Celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Angela Bassett, John Oates, to Tina Knowles-Lawson all shared what Tina Turner meant to them. Check out some of the heart-filled messages below.

Angela Bassett, who portrayed the late Tina Turner in the 1993 film What’s Love Got to Do with It, left the most touching message.

Oprah pens a heartfelt message in honor of the late star, saying she was a “full-on groupie” of hers.

Stephanie Mills shared how much the late Tina Turner met to her.

Legend John Oates shared how much he cherished the late Tina Turner by remembering the time he had the pleasure of working with her.

Debbie Allen shared her condolences, and shared how the late icon inspired her, and millions of others.

Ms. Anita Baker quickly gave her condolences to the queen.

Leela James also shared how much Tina Turner meant to her as well, as she wishes her to rest easy.

LaToya Jackson also followed suit and paid her respects to the late 83-year-old.

Don Lemon expressed how Tina was “simply the best” as he shared his condolences.

The brand Armani also paid their respects to the late entertainer.

Jessica Alba shared how grateful she is that the late entertainer gave so much to the world.

Tina Knowles-Lawson left a lengthy message as the news broke.

TV One sends our condolences to all of Tina Turner’s loved ones at this time. Please join us as we remember the trailblazing songstress. May she rest in power.

