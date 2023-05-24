Queen of Rock and Roll, Tina Turner Dies at 83

Beloved singer Tina Turner, recognized for her seductive voice and numerous hit, has passed away. She was 83.

Turner’s official Facebook page confirmed the tragic and shocking news, however the cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” read the statement. “With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Turner, who was born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, in Tennessee, started singing at a young age. She was active in the local rhythm and blues scene as a teen.

She met her ex-husband, Ike Turner, bandleader of the Kings of Rhythm in 1956, and using the stage name Tina Turner, she joined their performance.

They went on to release several popular songs such as “River Deep – Mountain High” and “Proud Mary” as part of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue.

After divorcing Ike in 1978, she enjoyed even more success as a solo performer in the 1980s.

The acclaimed “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” was well-known for her boisterous, energizing stage performances and her husky, potent voice.

After being honored alongside Ike Turner in 1991, she went on to win eight Grammy Awards. She was also inducted into the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist in 2021.

According to BBC, Turner had recently experienced a number of health problems, including kidney failure, cancer, and a stroke.

TV One sends our condolences to all of Tina Turner’s loved ones at this time. Please join us as we remember the trailblazing songstress.

