TV One’s ‘The One’ in the Press

We are ONE DAY AWAY from the premiere of our brand-new dating series, The One!

Get ready to see the magic that is Kirk and Tammy Franklin, hosting the show, as they guide our bachelor Brent Underwood and bachelorette Ashley Evans on their journey to finding their special person.

And trust us, The One will make Thursday nights juicy!

As we get ready to follow Brent and Ashley’s unpredictable and emotional journey starting May 18th at 9/8c, the series has gotten major love from publications, news outlets and talk shows! Take a look!

The Franklins Talk The One with FoxSoul and New York Times

The Franklins sit down with the Cocktail with the Queens hosts, Claudia Jordan, Vivica Fox, LisaRaye McCoy, and Syleena Johnson.

Kirk and Tammy shared that this isn’t a typical Christian dating show and shared the importance of them blending their families together while both equally being yoked.

The New York Times also mentioned The One in their weekly segment of What’s on TV This Week!

Kirk and Tammy Franklin Appear on the Tamron Hall Show

The Gospel legend, and his beautiful wife made another return to the Tamron Hall Show to discuss their 27-year marriage while filling Tamron Hall in on all things The One.

The couple also shared some essential advice with the #TamFam, and she learned about the early years of their union.

The Franklins on The Breakfast Club

The Franklins sat down with widely loved radio show, The Breakfast Club’s host DJ Envy and co-host Claudia Jordan, where Tammy tells viewers how the couple met when they were 18-years-old. They both shared why they love their upcoming dating show and discussed the toughest battle within their relationship, to their beautiful, blended family.

The Franklins Talk The One on New York Live

The Franklins took to New York Live to share the exciting trailer of The One and break down how Brent and Ashley go through the process of finding the right suitor for them.

Kirk and Tammy shared that there is drama that will appear and shock fans because they, too, had their disagreements while helping the bachelor and bachelorette find their person!

Are you just as excited as us to watch The One? Do you think Brent and Ashley will be able to find their perfect match? Share your excitement with us below, and be sure to tune in to the premiere of TV One’s all-new dating series this Thursday, May 18 at 9/8c!

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.