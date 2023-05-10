“The Garden Will Shake:” Diddy and Jermaine Dupri Face Off in VERZUZ Battle

Get ready for the battle of the legends!

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jermaine Dupri are finally facing off in a highly anticipated VERZUZ showdown. The event takes place on September 8th at Madison Square Garden.

In a video to Busta Rhymes, Diddy declared, “September 8th at the Garden, me versus Jermaine. We gon’ have you out the rafters flying out the sky.” Busta was all for it, responding, “That’s my type of talk.”

These musical legends have been teasing the battle since September 2021, exchanging playful jabs on social media. Diddy proclaimed, “JD, if you want that smoke, you can get that smoke anytime. Let’s come together and do that Bad Boy, So So Def in Atlanta. It ain’t no Verzuz, it’s just hit for hit.” Dupri replied, “Let’s do it” on stage at ONEMusic Fest.

This highly anticipated battle promises to be an unforgettable event, featuring some of the biggest hits from two of the biggest names in hip-hop. With Diddy and JD going head-to-head, fans are sure to be treated to an epic night of music and memories. So, mark your calendars and get ready for one of the biggest events in hip-hop history!

While Timbaland and Swizz Beatz haven’t officially confirmed the event, fans can’t wait to see Diddy and JD go hit-for-hit at the Garden.

Who will come out on top? Let us know your predictions in the comments.

