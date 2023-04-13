Our Favorite Sheryl Lee Ralph Moments Through the Years | Uncensored

by Jhanaya Belle

April 13, 2023

Photo by: Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

She has shown us what believing in oneself looks like, now it’s time for her to get Uncensored!

Sheryl Lee Ralph, an Emmy Award-winning actress, shines each week on the popular sitcom Abbott Elementary, but she was a star long before that. She isn’t holding anything back as she recounts her brilliant career, which spans Broadway and Hollywood.

Here are our favorite roles that Sheryl Lee Ralph nailed, as we get ready for the all-new episode of Uncensored.

1. To Sleep with Anger

Paul Butler, Mary Alice, Danny Glover, and Ralph are the stars of this dark comedy from 1990.

Harry (Glover) spreads turmoil into the community when he arrives, raises tension and numerous other issues throughout the film.

To see how Ralph’s character, Linda responds to Harry’s bad luck, watch To Sleep with Anger. You won’t be disappointed!

2. Abbott Elementary

One of the most popular TV series of all time is Abbott Elementary!

The show follows our favorite Philadelphia based teachers, administrative staff and a silly custodian dealing with the issue of inadequate funding. Lee’s character Barbara Howard easily won fans over within the first season.

If you want a better understanding of what teachers in the United States’ education system go through, watch Abbott Elementary.

3. Moesha

Can’t leave this role off our list!

Moesha, one of the most popular sitcoms of the 90s, starred R&B singer Brandy, William Allen Young, Ralph, Shar Jackson, and Ray J.

We first fell in love with Ralph’s character, Deidre “Dee” Moss Mitchell who was Crenshaw High School’s Vice-Principals.

As we watched Moesha navigate her academic, home, and social life, Dee was a great supporter and always in Moe’s corner.

4. Sister Act II: Back in the Habit

Want to see pure magic? Watch Sister Act II: Back in the Habit!

As we follow Whoopi Goldberg’s beloved character, Sister Mary Clarence is back and better than ever when she gives Catholic schoolchildren musical knowledge just before their institution is shut down.

Not one to fear challenges, Sister Mary Clarence is met with one of her biggest battles of all when Rita (Lauryn Hill), the group’s best singer, is forbidden from singing by her mother Florence (Ralph), and the situation becomes difficult.

Although we were lowkey mad at Florence, we understood where she was coming from.

5. Dream Girls

Throughout her career, Ralph has always proven herself to be a jack of all trades!

In 1981, Ralph played Deena Jones in the Broadway production of the popular musical Dreamgirls.

She was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical at the Tony Awards for her work.

And we can see why!

We’re excited to see Sheryl Lee Ralph on the all-new season of Uncensored! To see this legend share her fabulous story in her words, tune in to an all-new episode this Sunday, April 16th at 10P/9C only on TV One.

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

