#BlackGirlMagic Was in FULL Effect During the 2022 Emmy Award Ceremony

by Jhanaya Belle

September 13, 2022

The epitome of #BlackGirlMagic was fully represented last night during the 2022 Emmy Awards!

Hollywood big names such as Lizzo, Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, and Sheryl Lee Ralph all won Emmys on Monday night, making it a significant occasion for Black women in Hollywood.

To celebrate these huge wins, here are some of our favorite moments from the 2022 Emmy Awards!

Sheryl Lee Ralph Takes Home First Emmy

The award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series went to the prolific Sheryl Lee Ralph for her portrayal of the character Barbara Howard in ABC’s popular sitcom Abbott Elementary.

This was the award ceremony’s first significant triumph. The actress’ speech brought everyone to their feet as it was nothing short of motivational.

“To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true. I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like. This is what striving looks like. And don’t you ever, ever give up on you,” the 65-year-old actress exclaimed.

Only two Black women have ever won the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award.

Actress Jackée Harry was the first Black woman to win the award for her role on the hit sitcom series 227 in 1987.

In a heartfelt post on Twitter, Harry paid tribute to Ralph and revealed that they both gave auditions for the NBC comedy series’ Sandra Clark role more than three decades ago.

Ralph was described by Harry as “one of the nicest people in Hollywood.”

The Connecticut native, then praised her husband, kids, and “friends who voted for me” for helping her realize her ambition.

Needless to say, there wasn’t a dry eye in the room!

Quinta Brunson Wins Best Writing for a Comedy Series

It was a glorious night for the Abbott Elementary cast!

The 32-year-old star, and creator of Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson won her first-ever Emmy for the pilot episode in the program’s category for Best Writing for a Comedy Series.

According to Deadline, Brunson is the second Black woman that won an Emmy for Best Writing for a Comedy Series. Lena Waithe was the first to win back in 2017.

“It takes that many people to make a television show. I need to say thank you to Justin and Patrick, my co-showrunners for believing in a story from four years ago,” she stated as she thanked ABC, Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros in her acceptance speech.

She also credited comedic genius, Larry Wilmore, for mentoring her.

As the executive producer of Abbott Elementary, Brunson was also recognized this year with two more nominations: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series.

Lizzo Takes Home Her First Emmy

Seeing Lizzo take home her first Emmy also made our night!

The “About Damn Time” artist won the Emmy for most outstanding competitive program for her Amazon series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which followed her quest for backup dancers.

Lizzo began her acceptance speech by sharing that this win was a childhood dream of hers.

“When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media – someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me,” the 34-year-old shared.

She continued.

“If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I’d be like, ‘You’re going to see that person, but b***h, it’s going to have to be you.’”

She also thanked the contestants of her Amazon series.

“This is for the huge grrrls,” she exclaimed.

The “Truth Hurts” artist has had a terrific year. In the spring, she introduced the size-inclusive shapewear line Yitty, which is available in sizes XS through 6X. Her much-awaited fourth album, Special, which is filled with songs about self-love, was also released in July.

Zendaya Scores Her Second Emmy Win

The renowned actress Zendaya made history twice during last night’s award ceremony and in the history of the Emmys!

Euphoria leading actress received her second Emmy award later in the evening for her lead performance in the HBO series. She won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award for her portrayal of Rue Bennett, the main character who is a high school student fighting for her sobriety.

The 26-year-old received her first Emmy in 2020 for the same category, making her not only the youngest actress to win the same award twice, BUT the first Black woman to do so!

In the first half of her speech, Zendaya thanked her friends, family, and the Euphoria team for supporting her in achieving her goal.

However, her advice to individuals who are battling addiction or supporting someone else who is going through it made her speech stand out.

“My greatest wish for Euphoria is that it could help heal people,” she started her emotional acceptance speech before adding that to those who have shared their own experiences with her. “I’m so grateful for your stories, and I carry them with me, and I carry them with her.”

Congratulations to each of the winners, and we thank each these amazing actresses for continuing to break barriers within Hollywood!

