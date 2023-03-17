Women Behind TV One 2023 | Julia VanTuyl

by Alana Seldon

March 17, 2023

During Women’s History Month, the world highlights the contributions of women throughout history!

This year, TV One’s theme is celebrating the powerful women we come into contact with every day. Whether a family member or friend, we’re here to give our every day heroes their flowers.

Many of those women paving the way, uplifting, and empowering Black women, are actually behind our network.

Join us throughout the month of March, as we pull back the curtain to highlight our own! In Q&A style, learn more about some of the women who make things happen every day at TV One with their hard work and dedication.

INTRODUCING JULIA VANTUYL

SVP Ad Sales and Marketing

What led you to TV One?

I joined the TV One team over a decade ago, a short time after the network launched. I was attracted to the opportunity to join Urban One and be part of a team that was building this amazing property. During my 13 years at TV One, I’ve had the pleasure of working with some of the smartest, most capable, supportive, and dedicated professionals in the industry.

Why is it important for women to have a seat at the table, especially in the entertainment industry?

Diverse voices and opinions foster innovation and creativity. It is important for women to have a seat at EVERY table!

Women face many challenges such as flexible hours, remote working, motherhood, and finding a work-life balance. How do you empower yourself and the women around you through it all?

Navigating this new work environment is challenging for everyone, but, for professional women, the dynamic relationship between work and life can be overwhelming. Continuous, even balance between work and life is almost impossible. It’s a constant struggle to prioritize the areas of life that need the most attention at that moment, between our career, our families, or ourselves. Every woman defines, and achieves, balance based on their unique set of circumstances. So, I focus on what works for me and my family and try to create appropriate boundaries. I also encourage the women in my life to constantly evaluate their needs and determine how to attain successful balance for themselves. We are doing our best, and unfortunately, even that can feel like it’s not enough. Offering compassion, grace, and support to each other, and ourselves, without judgement empowers us all to thrive.

If you could only pick one, who is the most influential woman you know? How does she inspire you?

My mother! She is the most wonderful women I know and inspires me every day. As a working mom for over 50 years, she showed me that women can achieve great career success and have a fulfilling personal life. She taught me to be independent, to have conviction in my decisions, and to always treat people with kindness and respect. I believe that anything is possible with hard work and dedication because of the example she set for me.

Share a piece of advice for young women starting out on their career journey.

Know your voice and don’t be afraid to use it. Your point of view is valuable and makes you unique, which is probably why your company hired you in the first place. Trust yourself and speak up.

What legacy do you hope to leave?

That I had a positive impact on the people around me and that I found joy in my life.

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

