Dating Advice with LisaRaye McCoy: Time to Hand in Your “Player” Card

by Alana Seldon

March 14, 2023

On episode six of Asking For a Friend, we are introduced to childhood friend, Joe and Noel.

They both say they are ready to meet the one, but these guys have polar opposite dating preferences — one just got out of a 2-year relationship and the other is a serial dater!

Let’s talk about settling down! When do you think is the right time to turn in your “player” card? Is there an ideal age or is it all about maturity?

Of course we asked our girl LisaRaye, host of the hit new show, for her 2 cents.

Watch her discuss the topic down below in a new Dating Advice segment.

