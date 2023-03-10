Women Behind TV One 2023 | Angelique Mais

by Alana Seldon

March 10, 2023

During Women’s History Month, the world highlights the contributions of women throughout history!

This year, TV One’s theme is celebrating the powerful women we come into contact with every day. Whether a family member or friend, we’re here to give our every day heroes their flowers.

Many of those women paving the way, uplifting, and empowering Black women, are actually behind our network.

Join us throughout the month of March, as we pull back the curtain to highlight our own! In Q&A style, learn more about some of the women who make things happen every day at TV One with their hard work and dedication.

INTRODUCING ANGELIQUE MAIS

VP, Creative Services

What led you to TV One?

I was living in NY and had been where I was working for a number of years, so I was starting to figure out the next step in my career. In that time, my mentor reached out and said his old boss had just been hired at TV One and was looking to staff up in some key areas of Marketing. It wasn’t so much the job that got my attention, but the idea of moving. It was something I had considered when I thought about my next career move since I had grown weary from the NY grind, especially commuting on crowded subways wedged up under random strangers’ armpits. Long story short, I took the meeting and that was pretty much that.

Why is it important for women to have a seat at the table, especially in the entertainment industry?

Not just women, BLACK women! I can’t think of anything more important, and almost every day we see why. It is inconceivable to me that there was a time when women were not permitted to be a part of important conversations that would guide the direction of a company, but now Black women are being given seats as well finally. I think our importance, our voice, our place in society has finally been elevated enough to be included, and there are some spectacular women who have blazed incredible trails and accomplished incredible things, all thanks to earning the opportunity to have a seat. And we are just getting started.

Women face many challenges such as flexible hours, remote working, motherhood, and finding a work-life balance. How do you empower yourself and the women around you through it all?

I am not a mother so I don’t think I have it as bad as working moms, especially the single ones, because I get to decide how to spend my time with no kiddos who need me and are depending on me. I do my best to make sure my life is not always ALL about work, so I make the time for self -care, travel, and happy hours…all of which help bring the balance I need to be happy.

If you could only pick one, who is the most influential woman you know? How does she inspire you?

My mom, hands down. She passed away suddenly when I was 24 which is a loooong time ago but I literally can still hear her voice, sense her influence and feel her hand on my shoulder almost every day. We were Jamaican immigrants in a whole new, overwhelming world when we moved here, and when I look back and see all she gave up and did to make it work as a single mom with 2 kids and 3 jobs (yes, the stereotype is true 😊), I am truly in awe. She was a Juilliard graduate and an accomplished pianist who left an amazing job as a college professor of music to give her “knuckleheads” better opportunities and I hope wherever she is, she’s proud to see that I didn’t waste all her efforts.

