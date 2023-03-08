International Women’s Day, Why Celebrate the Holiday

by Jhanaya Belle

March 8, 2023

Photo by: Drs Producoes/Getty Images

Happy International Women’s Day to ALL of the amazing women!

As we continue to celebrate Women’s History Month, we want to specifically focus on today’s special holiday.

March 8th marks the special holiday, and TV One wants to continue to honor the extraordinary women out there.

The first International Women’s Day was celebrated at the beginning of the twentieth century. The United States celebrated its inaugural Women’s Day on February 28th, according to the United Nations.

In fact, according to 19thnews, throughout the late 19th and early 20th centuries, black women’s groups met and promoted goals including suffrage and education. Their effort, which was largely detailed in The Woman’s Period, created the foundation for public kindergarten, which is still used as a model by the country’s educational system today.

Black women such as Sojourner Truth, Harriet Tubman, Ida B. Wells, Mary Church Terrell, Nannie Helen Burroughs, and Mary Burnett Talbert were trailblazers that pushed the Women’s Suffrage movement to new heights, and we still benefit from their contributions.

From fighting to abolish slavery, to earning positions within the justice system/White House, Black women have been monumental in changing the world.

Happy International Women’s Day to all the wonderful women that make the world a better place!

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

