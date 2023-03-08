Dating Advice with LisaRaye McCoy: Dating Standards

by Alana Seldon

March 8, 2023

In dating, is there such a thing as too picky? Or do you call it keeping your standards high?

We meet besties Chrissy and Cheritta in episode five of Asking For a Friend, an they have a lot to offer and a lot of requirements!

From money to looks, what are some things that would make you bounce from a relationship? Let’s talk about it!

Of course we asked our girl LisaRaye, host of the hit new show, for her 2 cents.

Watch her discuss the topic down below!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

