Dating Advice with LisaRaye McCoy: Dating Standards
by Alana Seldon
March 8, 2023
In dating, is there such a thing as too picky? Or do you call it keeping your standards high?
We meet besties Chrissy and Cheritta in episode five of Asking For a Friend, an they have a lot to offer and a lot of requirements!
From money to looks, what are some things that would make you bounce from a relationship? Let’s talk about it!
Of course we asked our girl LisaRaye, host of the hit new show, for her 2 cents.
Watch her discuss the topic down below!