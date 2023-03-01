Women Behind TV One 2023 | LaTanya Butler

by Alana Seldon

March 1, 2023

During Women’s History Month, the world highlights the contributions of women throughout history!

This year, TV One’s theme is celebrating the powerful women we come into contact with every day. Whether a family member or friend, we’re here to give our every day heroes their flowers.

Many of those women paving the way, uplifting, and empowering Black women, are actually behind our network.

Join us throughout the month of March, as we pull back the curtain to highlight our own! In Q&A style, learn more about some of the women who make things happen every day at TV One with their hard work and dedication.

INTRODUCING LATANYA BUTLER

What led you to TV One?

When TV One launched in 2004, I had been out of the cable industry for about five years after having spent a long run with BET. I had been considering returning to the industry and was exploring opportunities.

Around the same time of TV One’s launch, a former boss reached out to me asking if I would be interested coming back into the industry and offered me local sales manager position that would serve Prince Georges County, MD. I accepted the offer, but I was actively reaching out to colleagues to learn more about the new Black owned and operated company. I knew the industry; and thought I had valuable experience to offer considering my time spent at BET. The chance to work with this new network for and by African Americans was very appealing.

Within the first three months onboard at my new job, there was a TV One network presentation for Comcast Spotlight Managers in the Bethesda, MD, offices. Once the presentation ended, I introduced myself. My journey with TV One began in the fall of 2005.

Why is it important for women to have a seat at the table, especially in the entertainment industry?

The entertainment industry’s influence on culture, in general, is well known. Given that fact, it is crucial to have diverse voices weighing in on topics that influence our perceptions and behavior. Unique perspectives are necessary at all levels in the work force. However, more diversity is still lacking in top leadership roles.

Women face many challenges such as flexible hours, remote working, motherhood, and finding a work-life balance. How do you empower yourself and the women around you through it all?

I am always amazed at how easy it is for me to feel defeated, or lose my confidence when “life happens,” all at once! Not only have I experienced it, but I also know women who have felt beaten, or frustrated. I am a woman of faith. When I am at my wits end, I let go and lean into the only help I know. I work on being realistic about whatever I am facing and sort out what I can and cannot control. I do my best to share what works for me, but only when asked. In general, I work hard to be kind and respectful knowing that we are all wrestling with that unseen something. When presented with the opportunity, I offer encouragement to women in my circle. I let women know when they are making a positive impact on my life. I believe is important to give women honest feedback. And, in turn, I ask for honesty. Most importantly, I try to be a good listener.

If you could only pick one, who is the most influential woman you know? How does she inspire you?

My mother! Many times, I can hear her voice saying, “Don’t be a quitter” “Nothing beats a failure but a try” “Is that your best?” “Are you getting any rest?” “Make sure you have your own money.” She was one of the strongest, smartest, most talented women I know.

Share a piece of advice for young women starting out on their career journey.

I will pass along advice shared with me by various people. • Spend your time wisely. It the most valuable currency you have. • Tell yourself the truth. It is the best starting point for everything you do, and it will give you strength to face your challenges. • Always try to understand the opposing point of view. You will need that understanding be effective in life. 6. What legacy do you hope to leave? I hope to leave a legacy of compassion, positive contributions, and dependability. It would also be great if people that I worked with considered me to kind, and as someone who loved laughter.

