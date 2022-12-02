Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Expecting Their First Child Together

by Jhanaya Belle

December 2, 2022

Fans and fellow A-list celebrities are overjoyed following the news of Keshia Knight Pulliam and her husband Brad James officially growing their mixed family after the actress revealed her pregnancy on Instagram!

The former child actress married James last October, and she shares a 5-year-old with former football star Edgerton Hartwell. Pulliam made the big announcement on December 1 while promoting her and James’ upcoming work, A New Orleans Noel, on the Tamron Hall show.

“Oh Baby Baby!! Baby James coming 2023,” Pulliam exclaimed on an Instagram post.

During her appearance on TV One’s Uncensored: Unscripted, the Cosby Show star shared her discussed her decision to freeze her eggs after in-vitro fertilization.

“At this point, we had decided ‘okay we want a baby, but not right now. So, we’re gonna freeze our eggs.’ We’ve gone through the whole blood work, the process to start. The pandemic hits, what a lot of people don’t realize is that when COVID hit, it shut down all elective procedures, including IVF, egg freezing, including if you had cancer, getting mastectomies, it shut down everything,” she stated.

Many celebrities sent their congratulations and expressed their joy for the couple as Pulliam’s announcement spread online.

“YESSSS!!!! FINALLY!!!! Been watching you hide it🤣🤣🥰🥰🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 sooo exciting blessings in this space 🙏🏾❤️❤️ 💛#❤️😘😘😘,” actress A.J. Johnson commented.

Erika Alexander said, “Fantastic! Congratulations @keshiaknightpulliam you look gorgeous!”

Fans also flocked to the celebratory post and left comments such as

“Best news today!!! Absolutely happy for her!!!”

“This is WONDERFUL news!!! Congratulations y’all.”

TV One congratulates Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James on their bundle of joy!

