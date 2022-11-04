Lena Horne Becomes First Black Actress to Have Broadway Theatre Named After Her

by Jhanaya Belle

November 4, 2022

Photo by: George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images

The late Lena Horne is receiving enormous recognition!

According to CNN, the legendary actress and civil rights activist will become the first Black woman to have a Broadway theater named after her.

Horne was a ground-breaking performer who garnered numerous Tony and Grammy nominations.

Originally known as the Mansfield Theatre, the theater on West 47th Street was constructed in 1926. It was renamed the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in honor of the late New York Times drama critic in 1960.

On Tuesday, there was a party in honor of the new theater, which is presently hosting the musical Six.

It is one of The Nederlander Organization’s nine Broadway theaters and can accommodate 1,069 guests.

The Wiz, Sandford and Son, The Cosby Show, A Different World, and Cabin in the Sky are just a few of Horne’s many film and television roles.

When she was a teenager, she began performing at the renowned Cotton Club in Harlem.

In 2010, the actress died of congestive heart failure.

Congratulations to the late trailblazing actress and civil rights activist Lena Horne on this amazing accomplishment!

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

