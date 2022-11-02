TV One’s ‘Unsung’ Takes a Deeper Dive into SOLAR Records

by Jhanaya Belle

November 2, 2022

Photo by: SOLAR Records

Music such as funk, disco, R&B, and soul have forever shaped music as we now know it.

And at TV One, we celebrate these genres that have shaped not only Black America but pop culture overall.

This Sunday, November 6th, on the Unsung season finale, we are taking fans to school as we take a deep dive into the legacy of SOLAR Records!

Record producer and music promoter Dick Griffey established SOLAR Records, formerly known as Sound of Los Angeles Records, in 1977.

Griffey and Don Cornelius, Black music pioneer and creator of Soul Train, were the label’s creators.

An R&B vocal group called The Soul Train Gang was the first talent they signed (Gerald Brown, Terry Brown, Judy Jones, Patricia Williamson, and later Denise Smith).

To record “Uptown Festival,” a disco-length mix of early Motown singles, Griffey established a group called Shalamar and utilized their talents.

Here are our favorite songs that SOLAR Records gifted the world.

“And the Beat Goes On” by The Whispers

Now if you like to dance and feel good you need to blast the 1979 hit “And the Beat Goes On” by The Whispers!

Your mood will just soar listening to this song.

“The Second Time Around” by Shalamar

Shalamar is one of the most well-known acts on the label, and their post-disco-influenced music is some of the best music ever.

We adore the many lead vocal harmonies, arrangements, and lead vocals in general.

But their 1979 hit single “The Second Time Around” is just chef’s kisses!

“Fantastic Voyage” by Lakeside

One of the funkiest bands signed by SOLAR Records is probably Lakeside.

The Dayton natives have outstanding boogie dance songs, such as “Fantastic Voyage,” one of their biggest hits.

Since this song was so well-liked, the late rapper Coolio sampled it in 1994. The song was also played on the in-game radio station Bounce FM for the 2004 Johnsons Family Vacation.

The famous song was also featured in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

And most recently “Fantastic Voyage” was featured in a 2021 Allstate Insurance television campaign.

How can you not groove to this classic song?

“No Parking on the Dancefloor” by Midnight Star

We appreciate this band’s rhythms and electrofunk.

Midnight Star has numerous significant records that showcase their pulsing synth rhythms, which are just captivating to us.

In “No Parking on the Dancefloor” Midnight Star doesn’t disappoint in delivering their standard magic.

“Body Talk” by The Deele

If you are a fan of Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, and or Antonio Marquis “L.A.” Reid, then you already know the insane catalog of The Deele!

The 1984 single “Body Talk” is a classic R&B staple. And it kept us jamming in the ’80s.

This song brings back memories.

Catch the Unsung season finales this Sunday, November 6th at 9P/8C!

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

