New Jack Swing Legend AL B. Sure Hospitalized, He Asks Fans for Prayers

by Jhanaya Belle

June 6, 2022

Photo by: David Becker/Getty Images

Al B. Sure!, a new Jack Swing sensation, is in the hospital recovering after surgery.

The surgery’s nature was not revealed.

“#AlBeez 🐝 around the 🌎 Kings & Queens The #HealthandWellnes journey is almost complete and back #InEffectMode! ” the 53-year-old singer stated in an Instagram post where he could be seen lying in a hospital bed as multiple blood vials were drawn.

It continues beneath the same photo of him, surrounded by medical personnel: “His #TrueOnes #Family and #LoveOnes requested that we keep them abreast of his progress, so that we are doing with pleasure. He will share more with you directly from the horses mouth when he’s able to do so! #HellBeRightBack BETTER THAN EVER and ready to fight @celebrityboxing1 #InRecovery.”

Al B. Sure! told his fans that he made it through surgery and is doing OK in a statement released on Thursday.

“We Started in #MtVernon Nah We Hea… The #OG Ambassador of the #MountVernonWolves made it through,” he shared with fans.

He continued.

“💯 Lives #LetsGetBacktoIT. I’m elated knowing who reached out and who couldn’t be bothered. My team is on top of it. You are forgiven but now you are forgotten. L❤️ve & Light #AlBSure #HarlemAmerican but #MtVernon4Life #AllPraiseisDuetoAllah.”

As you may recall, Al B. Sure! asked fans to send their prayers for his cousin, singer Christopher Williams as he was hospitalized last November as rumors swirled around saying that he was in a coma.

In March, the New Jack Swing legend fought actor and heavyweight combatant Hazel Roche in a celebrity boxing contest.

We are glad that the Mount Vernon icon has had a successful surgery, and we wish him a speedy recovery.

