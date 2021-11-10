Singer, Christopher Williams is in Stable Condition and is “Resting Comfortably,” Following Aftermath of Rumors Circling Around His Health

by Jhanaya Belle

November 10, 2021

Photo by: Paras Griffin / Contributor

1980s R&B singer, Christopher Williams, has been reported to be in stable condition, despite rumors swirling around the media that Williams slipped into a coma.

According to Williams’ representative, Andre Browne, the 54-year-old isn’t in a coma.

“Contrary to reports on social media, Christopher Williams is NOT in a coma and is in stable condition and resting comfortably. Christopher sends his most heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all of his fans for their prayers and well wishes.”

On Monday, R&B singer Al B. Sure!, Williams’ cousin took to social media and reported that Williams is facing health issues and slipped into a coma.

In an Instagram post, Al B. Sure! wrote, “Please pray for my better looking twin brother in a coma.”

Following Al B. Sure’s claim, celebrities including Bill Bellamy, Cynthia Bailey, Big Daddy Kane, and Monifah have shown support.

Porscha Coleman asked fans to send prayers for the singer, whom she considers a dear friend.

Nephew of legendary jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald, Williams grew up in New York and New Jersey, captivated the 1980s and 1990s with his compelling baritone vocals, and hit singles such as “I’m Dreaming” and “Every Little Thing You Do.”

In 1991, he starred in the favorable film New Jack City, alongside Wesley Snipes, Allen Payne, Mario Van Peebles, and Ice-T. In the following year, Williams released his second studio album entitled Changes.

In 2001, the singer/actor released his last album Real Men Do independently and continued to tour.

In recent years, Williams shared with fans that he has retired, however, he never clarified that he was retiring from the music, the acting industry, or the overall entertainment industry.

In 2013, he appeared on an episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta which caused controversy, when it appeared that he and singer/songwriter Kandi Burruss got into a physical altercation. Dispelling the rumors in an interview, Burruss confirmed that the two singers didn’t get physical.

While featured on TV One’s Unsung, Williams got candid about his past relationship with Halle Berry, and Stacey Dash, with whom he shares a son named Austin. Additionally, recalled the time he destroyed an Uptown Records office due to the lack of support of his album.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Christopher Williams at this time. Tell us down below what is your favorite song by Christopher Williams!

