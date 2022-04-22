Man Sentenced to 190 Years for the Murder of Philanthropist Jacqueline Avant

by Jhanaya Belle

April 22, 2022

Photo by: Mark Davis/BET/Getty

According to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, Jacqueline Avant’s murderer received 190 years to life in state prison with no eligibility for parole on April 19th.

While committing a home invasion in her Beverly Hills home on Dec. 1, Aariel Maynor, 30, murdered the philanthropist and wife of music executive and film producer Clarence Avant, 91.

Jacqueline was 81 when she died.

“Today marks the end of a tragic case that rocked our community. Because of a completely senseless act, Los Angeles lost Jacqueline Avant, a community leader, and philanthropist,” Gascón stated during a press release.

He continued.

“Her murder sent shockwaves through our community, prompting fear, concern, and a tremendous sense of loss. Given the sentence today, Mr. Maynor will be ineligible for early parole, and will spend the rest of his life in prison.”

Maynor also attempted to assassinate her security guard. He broke into another Hollywood Hills home that same evening and accidentally shot himself.

He later admitted to using an assault long barrel gun and pleaded guilty to “one count each of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm by a criminal” and “two counts of first-degree domestic burglary with person present,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Los Angeles Times also reported that Maynor was on parole when he killed Jacqueline.

We send our condolences to the Avant family, and their loved ones at this time.

