Suspect in the Murder of Jacqueline Avant Has Been Detained

by Jhanaya Belle

December 3, 2021

Photo by: LISA O’CONNOR/Contributor

A suspect in the murder of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, wife of “The Black God Father,” Clarence Avant, has been detained on Dec. 2nd.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Aariel Maynor, 29, was detained in connection with the incident. He allegedly shot Jacqueline Avant with an AR-15 rifle, according to police.

“It is a sad case, and although we are happy we have an arrest, I feel so bad for the family,” stated Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook.

Maynor was arrested approximately an hour after Avant was shot in her Beverly Hills, California, home, according to officials with the Beverly Hills Police Department. Maynor was reported to have a gunshot wound from an AR-15 rifle.

According to CBS Los Angeles, “LAPD’s Hollywood Division officers were alerted to a shooting and burglary call in the 6000 block of Graciosa Drive at about 3:30 a.m., where Maynor was found in the backyard of the home, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the foot.”

According to LAPD Deputy Chief Blake Chow, a “astute watch commander at Hollywood that, starting to put two and two together,” called out “to Beverly Hills.”

Officials have seized the rifle they suspect was used to shoot Avant, who was 81 years old. Maynor is being held at the hospital where he was transported.

According to Stainbrook, Maynor was spotted many times in security recordings fleeing the scene of Avant’s murder, which occurred approximately 2:23 a.m. on Dec.1st.

Allegedly, Clarence Avant and a private security guard were at the home at the time of the crime. According to Stainbrook, no one else was injured and the motive is unclear.

On Sept. 1, Maynor was placed on parole after serving four years for second-degree robbery. He has a history of robbery convictions and grand theft accusations.

Once Maynor is medically cleared, he will officially be booked into jail.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Avant family, and their loved ones at this time.

