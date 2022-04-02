Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Eternal From Chart-Topping 90s Duo P.M. Dawn Looks Forward to Sharing Journey, Prince Be’s Legacy on Unsung

P.M. Dawn, formed in the late 80s by brothers Attrell Cordes (Prince Be) and Jarrett Cordes (DJ Minutemix), saw much success over the ’90s era. They were known as a group whose hit records and creative style transcended genres.

Eternal, formerly DJ Minutemix, chats with TV One in a digital-exclusive interview about the upcoming Unsung episode that will give viewers and fans an in-depth look into their rise to stardom and the challenges they faced over the years.

