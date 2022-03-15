Singer and Reality Star Traci Braxton Dies at 50, The Braxton Family Breaks Silence

by Jhanaya Belle

March 15, 2022

Photo by: Dia Dipasupil/Staff

Singer and reality television star Traci Braxton, sister of Grammy award-winning singer Toni Braxton, has died following a long battle with cancer on March 12th.

She was 50 years old.

Kevin Surratt, her husband, confirmed the news to TMZ, adding that the family chose to deal with her illness secretly for the last year.

“We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer, our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory,” Surratt stated.

Kevin Surratt Jr., her son, was one of the first in the family to express his feelings about her death. He said his grief on social media, adding that his mother was “at peace.”

“When I heard the news about my mother being sick first thing she said was I’m going to fight and beat this. She fought to the end and today she’s at peace,” he wrote a post on Instagram.

He continued.

“I love my mother forever and this hurts so much but I’m at peace knowing she’s isn’t in pain anymore. I love you ma I’m going to miss you.”

Traci is most known for her appearances in Sinners Wanted and appearing on the family’s reality show Braxton Family Values. She also appears in Chaaw, and There’s a Stranger in My House.

Her older sister Toni wrote a beautiful statement from the family regarding Traci’s transition, along with a classic photo of all five of the Braxton sisters lovingly leaning on her back, including Tamar, Trina, Towanda, and Traci.

“It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci,” Toni wrote on an Instagram post. “Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly.”

Toni added: “Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake,” before asking that the public gives the family privacy to grieve.

Towanda Braxton also spoke about the sudden death of Traci.

“Our morning ritual, laughing, saying good morning or even watching the same movie on the phone in silence,” she wrote on Instagram.

She added: “No one will ever know just how we were as sisters. Behind the screen, living and loving our truth. All of us….being on the phone together for hours at a time. An amazing daughter, a dope ass sister, an incredible mom and an awesome grandma (Bubbie). A SUPERSTAR!! We never missed a beat without saying I love you whenever a call ended. A hummingbird was at my front door this morning and all I could do was smile- knowing it was you, saying ‘Good morning Umba’. My heart is broken but….Now….God has you in HIS bosom. I love you my forever Traci.”

The youngest sister, Tamar, took to social media to express herself during the news.

She posted a video with a black screen and a verse from Muni Long’s “Time Machine.”

“I wish I had a time machine,” the lyrics appeared on the screen. In addition to the video, the singer, who appeared to be at a loss for words, wrote, “My Dear Traci, come back,” adding a heartbroken emoji.

Lastly, Evelyn Braxton, the Braxton sisters’ mother, broke her silence and took to Instagram.

“My dear sweet wonderful, incredible daughter, we slept in the same bed before she became so terminally ill all night talking while sharing so many secrets .. she said with so much strength of faith, “mommy I’m going to beat this! My healing is right around the bend” I replied with so much hope “absolutely oh yes, you will be heal Baby girl without a doubt! ”she stated.

She continued.

“As days ,weeks, and months Passed she held on to her determination that she could be an example for someone else that she could perhaps help them through this heinous disease !! As I watched her every day her mind grew stronger & more determined,” she expressed.

Thousands of fans, friends, and celebrities have expressed their condolences.

Missy Elliott, Nene Leakes, Kym Whitley, and other celebrities left prayer hands and hearts in the comments area.

“Literally reading this as I listen to your music during my flight,” DJ D-Nice commented. “My condolences to you and your family.”

After the news, Missy Elliott tweeted a viral clip from a Braxton Family Values scene.

“It’s like she left these words with her sisters to always remember…,” Missy wrote. “May God give the family STRENGTH, Rest in Paradise Traci you will not be forgotten.”

Both T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris paid tribute to Traci on Instagram, sending a photo of the TV personality surrounded by clouds and doves.

“Prayers up for the entire Braxton Family 🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊,” T.I. stated.

In a separate post, Tiny wrote, “Pest In Paradise @therealtracibraxton she was truly a ray of Sunshine every time I was around. With one of the biggest & brightest spirit u will ever come in contact with. Sending prayers of love, strength & peace to the Braxton’s family from our family..🙏🏽💔😍.”

She is survived by her mother, Evelyn Braxton, father, Michael Braxton Sr., brother, Michael Braxton Jr., and several nieces and nephews, in addition to her husband, son, and sisters.

May Traci Braxton Rest in Power!

