Priscilla Murray, Tyrese Gibson’s Mother, Dies from Multiple Health Complications

by Jhanaya Belle

February 15, 2022

Photo by: Maury Phillips Archive / Contributor

Tyrese Gibson is mourning the death of his mother, Priscilla Murray, who passed away Feb. 14 after being hospitalized last week with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

According to an Instagram post by the actor on Monday evening, Murray died after being in a coma for several days.

“On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying tor my mother This is the saddest moment of my life………. My sweet Valentine just passed away,” Gibson wrote on Instagram as he recorded himself holding his mother’s hand.

He continued.

“May the lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her………. We as a family are broken and just can’t believe this……. May the lord Jesus Christ honor your walk with him and embrace you into the heavens……. From here on I ask that you HOLD MY HAND MOTHER and never let my hand go………. Like you held my hand as a child and a teen never let my hand go mother…..”

Since Feb. 5, his mother was admitted to the hospital. The Baby Boy star kept fans updated on her condition and progress, sharing frequent updates, and asking for prayers and well wishes.

“In the middle of filming and just got the worst phone call I’ve ever gotten… I just had to ask the director let me pause for a second close my eyes and pray….,” the 43-year-old shared on Instagram as he sat on set for an undisclosed project.

He added: “My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can’t breathe or even eat on her own…… This has been going on all week I haven’t posted [ I’m doing it this time cause I feel helpless this is my cry for help…. I need prayers the most sincere prayers from you prayer warriors….”

As Tyrese broke the news of his mother’s death, fans, friends and fellow celebrities reacted positively to Tyrese’s announcement in the comments section.

“Stay strong I’ll come c u this week if u like to pray with u and hug u🌹🙏🏾💖,” Snoop Dogg who also lost his mother last October commented.

Lala Anthony sent her condolences to her friend.

“Praying for u. I’m so sorry for ur loss. I know she’s so proud of you. May she rest peacefully. Love you always my friend❤️”

Gospel singer Smokie Norful commented on the heartbreaking post as well.

“So sorry for your loss bro. 🙏🏽”

Tyrese also thanked famed jazz artist Kenny G, who performed “Forever in Love” on an Instagram Live for him and his mother while they were in the hospital.

“Dear @kennyg I will never ever forget what you did for our beloved mother you sent her into the heavens with the perfect melody………. I am going to watch this clip over and over and remember that you sent her into the heavens on the sweetest Melodies….”

At this time, we send our condolences to Tyrese and Priscilla Murray’s loved ones.

