Beverly Tate, Snoop Dogg’s Mother Dead at 70. Her Cause of Death is Unknown

by Jhanaya Belle

October 26, 2021

Beverly Tate, the mother of rapper Snoop Dogg has passed away following an undisclosed health issue and a recent hospitalization.

The 50-year-old rapper recently revealed the news over Instagram this weekend. Tate was 70 years old.

“Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother,” the Long Beach native wrote paired with a photo of Tate.”

Friends and fans flooded the Baby Boy actor’s Instagram with their condolences.

“Till we meet again,” said Vernell Vernardo, the entertainer’s father.

Earlier this year, the “Gin and Juice” rapper announced that his mother was having health issues that landed her in the hospital for some time. Her health condition was and remains undisclosed.

“Sorry uncle snoop,” said Grammy Award winning rapper Cardi B. “Love and peace to your family.”

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took time to comment under Snoop Dogg’s Instagram. “I’m so sorry Uso,” the actor commented. “All our Johnson love and mana sent you and your family’s way.”

90s comedian Guy Torry also sent his condolences. “Prayers to you and your family,” said Torry. “May GOD rest her soul and give your family peace.”

This past June, The Wash actor publicly gave thanks to his supporters and friends that sent their warm messages and gave an update on his mother’s health status.

“Happy Sunday me and my brothers went to see mama today and she opened up her eyes to see us and let us know she still fighting,” Snoop wrote on Instagram. “God is good. Thanks for all the prayers one day at a time.”

However, the following month, the “Who I am” emcee revealed that his mother was still battling her illness.

The entertainment and his mother had an extremely close relationship. The 50-year-old gave credit to his mother for his positive personality traits.

Revealing on the Facebook show “Red Table Talk” hosted by actress Jada Pinkett Smith, the West Coast rapper admitted that his mother was the reason he apologized to CBS host Gayle King.

Snoop accursed King after she made some controversial comments about the late basketball player Kobe Bryant’s sexual assault case, just after the tragic death of Bryant, his daughter Gigi, and seven victims.

In 1999, Broadus paid tribute to Tate by releasing a song “I Love My Momma” on his album No Limit Top Dogg. In the dedicated song, he lists every life lesson she’s taught him.

At this time we are keeping the Broadus, and Tate family in our thoughts and prayers.

