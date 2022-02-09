Denzel Washington Makes History with 10th Oscar Nomination

by Jhanaya Belle

February 9, 2022

Photo by: Kevin Winter/Staff

One of our all-time favorite Black actors is making history during this #BlackHistoryMonth!

The incomparable Denzel Washington has received his 10th Academy Award nomination for his part in Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth.

The 67-year-old icon is the second Black man ever to receive the Best Actor Award, following Sidney Poitier, who died last month.

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! a week after Poitier’s death on Jan. 6, Washington discussed their bond. He claimed they met backstage in The Soldier’s Play, which later became the film A Soldier’s Story when Washington was a “struggling actor.”

“He came to see the play, and he came backstage and took pictures with all of us,” Washington recalled. “Everybody was sort of thinning out, and he came over to me and was like, ‘You’re good, you’re good.’”

He’s also been nominated for his roles in Roman J. Israel, Esq., Cry Freedom, The Hurricane, Malcolm X, and Fences, for which he also received a producer nomination.

Washington won his first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the 1990 picture Glory.

Joining him in the nomination of Best Actor is Will Smith, who starred in King Richard. Actors Javier Bardem, Andrew Garfield, Benedict Cumberbatch have also been nominated in the category as well.

Smith and Washington were both nominated in the same category two decades ago, and fans on social media are calling it a “rematch.”

While Smith had been nominated for his performance as Muhammad Ali in the film Ali, Washington ended up taking home the award for his performance as a crooked detective in Training Day.

Twitter users have been giving their commentary through memes and voicing their opinions.

“It’s a rematch at @TheAcademyAwards for Best Actor between Will Smith in @KingRichardFilm & Denzel Washington in THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH. Last time they competed was 20 years ago with Will in ALI and Denzel in TRAINING DAY (for which he won the Oscar). #OscarNoms,” one fan exclaims.

http://

It’s a rematch at @TheAcademy Awards for Best Actor between Will Smith in @KingRichardFilm & Denzel Washington in THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH. Last time they competed was 20 years ago with Will in ALI and Denzel in TRAINING DAY (for which he won the Oscar). #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/b5flZnAjnB — Jay (@Jay_3085) February 8, 2022

Like most fans, one person is uncertain of who will take home the award.

“Sheeeesh it’s Will Smith vs. Denzel Washington at the Oscars this year,” one fan tweets.

http://

Sheeeesh it’s Will Smith vs. Denzel Washington at the Oscars this year!! pic.twitter.com/XohQChPJkA — Jonathan (@Jcr00z) February 8, 2022

One person shares their opinion that this time around Smith should receive the Oscar award for his performance.

“Oscars 2022 Will Smith vs Denzel Washington (Best Actor) just like in 2002 but this time Will deserves it.”

Nonetheless, fans are happy that both Smith and Washington have been nominated!

Congratulations to Denzel Washington on his 10th nomination! Who are you rooting for to take home an award this year?

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.