Denzel Washington Reveals Which Movie He Watched in its Entirety

by Jhanaya Belle

December 28, 2021

Photo by: Charley Gallay/Stringer

As a veteran in the acting industry, Denzel Washington “stay ready.” Although he has a long-standing career, the 67-year-old still sees himself as a working actor who is constantly striving to improve.

In a recent interview, Washington discusses his new film, The Tragedy of Macbeth, how he feels about it, and how he thinks about being an example to many young actors in the profession in an interview with “Extra.”

When asked how he thinks about himself and his career serving as an example to many aspiring actors, the native New Yorker was modest.

“I’m trying,” Washington states.

He continues.

“I’m just a working actor like the rest of ’em and trying to learn and grow and get better at my craft,” Washington shares. “He even shared a mantra he has in mind when he is working on set, especially when working on a period piece like “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

Reflecting on how he prepares for upcoming projects; Washington shares his motto.

“In my gym, we say, ‘stay ready so you don’t have to get ready,’” he says.

Washington also emphasizes how much this project has challenged him and how thrilling it has been to be a part of it.

“It’s Shakespeare and it’s Joel Coen and it’s Frances McDormand and it’s a challenge. And I need a challenge at this point in my career. Artistically, I need those challenges.”

The 39-time Award-winning actor also shares what film he’s fully watched in its entirety.

“I’ll watch a scene if it’s on TV, but I haven’t watched a film of mine from start to finish … I don’t know when,” he shares. “Last film I watched from start to finish was ‘Macbeth’ in preparation for talking about it.”

Lastly, the Tragedy of Macbeth star wrapped up the interview by sharing how he keeps track of inspirational thoughts.

“I got a little meditation book that I write, ya know, certain inspirational things down. Not a journal though…Thoughts and ideas and hopes and dreams.”

The Tragedy of Macbeth is currently in theaters.

Happy birthday, Denzel Washington! Will you be watching his latest film?

