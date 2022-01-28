Urban One Honors Premiere Exceeds Network Estimates, Receiving Double-Digit Ratings Increase on TV One and CLEO TV

by TV One PR

January 28, 2022

SILVER SPRING, MD (January 28, 2021) – It was an impressive premiere night for the annual Urban One Honors: “Soundtrack of Black America” presented by T-Mobile. The show, which aired on TV One and CLEO TV on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, surpassed last year’s premiere by double-digits among L+3 P25-54 and W25-54 and P2+ delivery (+52%/+31%/+20%).

Hosted by Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Ne-Yo, the pre-recorded special programming paid tribute to music legends spanning generations and genres. Beloved icons in the world of music came together to give trailblazers their flowers for a night centered on the Black music experience. This year’s honorees included:

TV and radio personality, Eva Marcille, hosted the ceremony’s backstage access, which featured exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews. Viewers journeyed through the Soundtrack of Black America with show-opener H.E.R., a special set by D-Nice, along with performances by Kelly Price, Tyrese, Tank, Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant and Inspiration honoree Tasha Cobbs-Leonard.

Urban One Honors was created by legendary Urban One, Inc. founder, Cathy Hughes, and first debuted in 2019 to pay homage to individuals and organizations whose work significantly impacts society and culture. This year’s ratings success is a particularly special feat given the virtual adaptation of the ceremony. For the second year in a row, TV One took extra precaution to produce the awards by pre-taping the show, limiting the amount of time artists were on stage and eliminating the live audience. The network’s commitment to the safety and health of its staff, talent, vendors and partners remains a priority.

For more information on Urban One Honors, visit the website here.