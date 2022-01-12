2022 Urban One Honors Will Celebrate the “Soundtrack of Black America”

by Alana Seldon

January 12, 2022

When you think of the Black experience, music has always been at the forefront of who we are.

The way in which Black music has shaped and influenced American culture through time cannot be ignored.

To celebrate that legacy, TV One and CLEO TV will air Urban One Honors: “Soundtrack of Black America” presented by T-Mobile on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 at 8/7C.

Hosted by Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Ne-Yo, a host of beloved icons in the world of music will come together to give trailblazers their flowers on this night that is for us and by us.

Among this year’s superstar group of honorees are:

But, the excitement doesn’t stop there!

Viewers will journey through the Soundtrack of Black America with show-opener H.E.R., a special set by D-Nice, along with other explosive performances by Kelly Price, Tyrese, Tank, Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant and Inspiration honoree Tasha Cobbs-Leonard.

Additionally, Eva Marcille will give us a look behind-the-scenes with a special backstage pass. The actress and radio personality is hosting an exclusive segment with interviews from the show’s honorees, performers and presenters.

Our impact has transcended every style, genre and era.

Black music is a feeling, a vibe. It has been the heartbeat of America – from the pulpit, to the club and every space in between.

Tune in on Martin Luther King Day to celebrate that feeling. Press play on Urban One Honors: “Soundtrack of Black America!”

This is a production you won’t want to miss!