Stevie J’s Lawyer Files to a Motion to Drop Him as a Client Amid Faith Evans Divorce

by Jhanaya Belle

January 4, 2022

Uh Oh! Amid his divorce process from his wife Faith Evans, Stevie J is facing issues as his attorney jumps ship.

Kimia Klein, the music producer’s lawyer, has filed a motion to withdraw him as a client after the two had their own separate troubles.

“There has been an irremediable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship such that a genuine conflict has arisen between Fox and Steven,” Klein states. “Despite several attempts by my office to informally resolve the issues with Steven, we have been unsuccessful in resolving the issues.

The end of their partnership is due to an “irremediable breakdown,” according to Klein of the Fox Rothschild LLP law firm.

While she won’t reveal what happened between her and Stevie J in public, Klein further states that it was so severe that even Klein’s associates have refused to work on the case.

“I feel compelled to articulate that the relationship has broken down sufficiently so that my colleagues and I cannot continue to represent Steven, and that conflicts have risen,” the Fox Rothschild LLP attorney expresses.

Evans has remained relatively quiet since Stevie filed for divorce in November, but the R&B singer still has a photo of herself and Stevie as her Instagram profile image.

On the other hand, Fans have not been as quiet as Evans. Many of the singer’s fans appear to have strong feelings regarding the musicians’ marriage.

“Damn .. his own attorney doesn’t want to represent him. That says a lot,” one Twitter user tweets as the news of Jordan’s lawyer files a motion to drop him as a client.

Another fan tweeted, “Stevie is not about to get Faith’s money… ain’t nobody having that!!”

Fans suspect that the former Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta star may be dealing with a financial problem, impacting his relationship with his lawyer.

The music producer requested spousal support from Evans a few weeks ago, and she filed to fight the request a few days later. This sparked suspicion among fans regarding Jordan’s financial situation.

There hasn’t been any word on whether he is in financial trouble.

