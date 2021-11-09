Stevie J Files for Divorce from Faith Evans After 3 Years of Marriage

by Tamia Mallory

November 9, 2021

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

After only three years of marriage, “Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” star Stevie J is filing for divorce from singer Faith Evans. While the cause of the split is still unknown, the music producer and TV personality reportedly filed divorce papers on Monday with the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Many fans were shocked when the pair tied the knot in 2018, as they claimed they were “just friends” for many years.

“Me and Stevie becoming a couple was only the work of God,” Evans spoke on the relationship in an episode of Uncensored. “I never in a million years could tell, I never thought of him in that way. I’ve known him for a long time, seen him with many of women, and was like ‘Oh my God, I’m so glad we’re just friends.’”

Shortly after becoming one, the couple collaborated on the song “A Minute,” which the R&B singer and producer accompanied with a hot music video. Evans went on to appear in Season 8 of VH1’s “Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” as Stevie’s wife, after appearing in previous seasons as a good friend. She also appeared in the spinoff series, “Leave It to Stevie.”

In 2020, the pair hit a bump in the road as Evans was arrested for domestic violence following a fight between the two. However, the couple seemed to overcome the challenge as Stevie J spoke on their marital status in an interview with The Shaderoom, saying “That’s my wife and I love her! I’m not going anywhere!”

Evans, who was previously married to the late Notorious B.I.G, has yet to comment on the divorce.

Tell Us: Do you think the pair will eventually work everything out or will this split be for good?

