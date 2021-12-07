Stevie J Seeks Spousal Support from Faith Evans

by Jhanaya Belle

December 7, 2021

Photo by: Johnny Nunez/Contributor

Following the announcement that the veteran music producer had filed for divorce in November, veteran music producer Stevie J has sought spousal support from singer Faith Evans.

According to court records obtained by The Blast, the 50-year-old has petitioned not just for spousal support, but also to be relieved of his obligation to make monthly payments to his estranged wife.

The former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star marked the box that states, “spousal or domestic partner support payable” in the file, as well as another box that says, “terminate the court’s ability to award support to [Evans].”

The couple married in Las Vegas on July 17, 2018, but split on October 19, 2021, alleging “irreconcilable differences.”

When an old recording of Evans and Jordan arguing resurfaced online, things headed south. Jordan accused Evans of having an affair in the video. Despite the allegations of cheating, no proof of the scenario has been made public.

In the video, Jordan can be seen calling his wife, a “b—ch,” and repeating “f— you” multiple times.

The video ends with the mother of four stating “get the f— out” kicking Jordan out of their bedroom.

The “I Remember” singer shared an Instagram video of him doing cartwheels on the beach with Stevie J on Nov. 15.

“Get us free, bruh,” she captioned the post.

It was unclear when it was shot, or the entire context of the video.

Jordan put an end to the adultery rumors on Nov. 24 when he uploaded a now-deleted apologetic video to Instagram, apologizing to his wife and denying that Evans had broken their relationship.

“I’d like to apologize and say sorry that I even allowed someone to come into my home and steal a computer and be able to do that to us,” he said

Jordan continued.

“You’re an amazing person” Jordan expressed. “I’d like to apologize to your family, they don’t deserve that either. Nah, she ain’t cheat. I was just in the moment. You know how us guys do. I’d like to take the time to apologize to you, Faith, and let you know I love you. I’m here for you, always.”

There are no children between the couple, and it’s unclear whether they have a prenuptial agreement.

Evans has four children from previous relationships.

She was also married twice before, the first time to Christopher Wallace, best known as The Notorious B.I.G. Evans married Todd Russaw, Think BIG record executive after Wallace died.

This is Stevie J’s first marriage. He is a father to six children from previous relationships.

