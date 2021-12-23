‘I didn’t have to pay, Mike did’: Janet Jackson Mentions in Recent Interview

by Jhanaya Belle

December 23, 2021

Photo by: Brian Friedman/NBCU Photo Bank

Janet Jackson has a long list of legendary songs and music videos, but none are as costly as her duet with her older brother Michael Jackson.

The mother of one spoke on the production of the only music video she and Michael did together in a video interview with Allure magazine on Dec. 17. Not only did the singer talk about her beauty and style throughout her career, but she also discussed the iconic music video and revealed a secret.

“It was supposed to only be like a two-day shoot,” the 55-year-old shared. “It wound up being seven days. Yeah, it was a $7 million video — I didn’t have to pay, Mike did,” she disclosed laughing.

In 1995, the mighty sibling pair linked together for the King of Pop’s single “Scream,” which was followed by one of Michael and Janet’s most popular and expensive music videos. Janet and Michael were put side by side for dancing routines with gravity-defying special effects in the video, which was shot in black-and-white and had a future concept.

“It was fun getting in the studio and dancing together, because we hadn’t done that since I was kid,” she continued. “We used to dance together all the time, that was a great deal of fun.”

Michael died unexpectedly in 2009, at the age of 50. That year, Janet paid homage to him by performing at the MTV Video Music Awards in his honor. Janet reflected on the whirlwind that encircled Michael’s life at the time of the record ahead of the tribute, which saw her brother perform some of his most memorable choreographic moments, including those from the “Scream” video.

“‘Scream,’ there was so much going on at that time,” she told MTV in the September 2009 interview. “That’s when the — I hate to say this, but — the first allegations [of child molestation] came out and the whole bit. He was very upset and very angry and he had so much pent up in him that he wanted to get out and say. And when you listen to the lyrics, that’s what it’s about.”

The record, however, has distinct and personal importance for him as his younger sister.

“I played the role that I’ve always played in his life: his little sister that was there by his side, that had his back no matter what. That’s what ‘Scream’ was for me.”

Tell us down below if you knew the budget of this video down. Tell us your favorite Janet Jackson look and music video!

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.