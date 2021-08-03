Golden Brooks and Demetria McKinney Join Essence Atkins, Stephen Bishop, and TC Carson for the Closing Chapter of the ‘Coins’ Franchise

August 3, 2021

Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Jason Merritt/FilmMagic/Gregg DeGuire/Paras Griffin/Getty Images

TV One announces the final chapter to the Coins trilogy with production underway in Atlanta, GA for its new original film COINS FOREVER. Returning to the Coins franchise includes Essence Atkins (“Ambitions,” “Marlon”), Stephen Bishop (“Imposters,” “Being Mary Jane”), TC Carson (“Living Single”), Kendrick Cross (“Ambitions”) with newly added cast members Golden Brooks (“Girlfriends,” “Hollywood Divas”) and Demetria McKinney (“Saints & Sinners,” “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne”).

Coming this Fall, COINS FOREVER follows after Coins For Christmas and Coins For Love which follows the complicated relationship of Madison (Atkins) and Alec (Bishop).

“Over the years we’ve been happy to have the Coins franchise blossom,” said TV One’s Executive Producer Jason Ryan. “To bring this trilogy to a close is bitter sweet, but we love that viewers have been invested in the development of Alec and Madison’s relationship.”

In Coins For Christmas, viewers watched as single mom Madison finds herself scraping pennies two weeks before Christmas after the IRS freezes her bank account and her boss fires her. While searching for sideline gigs, she’s hired by pro-athlete Alec Darby who challenges the patience of Madison, but is swept away by her strength and tenacity which soon forges a friendship. The sequel, Coins For Love shows a glimpse of hope for the two friends as they begin to follow the path of their dream jobs. As Madison and Alec reconnect and reunite to spark a potential future, both of their exes remerge creating a challenge for them to pursue a budding relationship.

COINS FOREVER, Madison and Alec are flourishing in their careers and begin to explore their romance. However, reality strikes as the two face new distractions and obstacles that threaten to derail the fate of their relationship.

COINS FOREVER cast announced today:

Essence Atkins as Madison Morris

as Madison Morris Stephen Bishop as Alec Darby

as Alec Darby TC Carson as Hank

as Hank Golden Brooks as Veronica

as Veronica Demetria McKinney as Althea

as Althea Kendrick Cross as Demarco

COINS FOREVER is executive produced by Urban One Founder and Chairwoman Cathy Hughes, written by Susan Banks and directed by Tamara Bass, with casting by George Pierre. The film is produced for TV One by Swirl Films, with Eric F. Tomosunas serving as Executive Producer. James Seppelfrick, Ron Robinson and Keith Neal serve as producers. For TV One, Jason Ryan is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production, Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting.

