‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’ Limited Series Revived With Primary Cast

by Jamila Lizet White

July 29, 2021

Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The men from Real Husbands of Hollywood are back. A six-episode limited series revival will be making its way to BET’s streaming service, BET+.

The original cast from the satirical series making their return are Kevin Hart, Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, Cynthia McWilliams, and Jackie Long. The cast will also be joined by celebrity guests and “fan favorites.”

The 42-year-old comedian took to Instagram to announce the revival; “You talk & I listen.”

“….this just in….I called my partners at @betplus & said the world wants “Real Husbands Of Hollywood” back & they want it back now,” wrote Hart. “….and they said then what in the hell are we waiting for???? Give the people what they want….The entire gang is back people…. @nickcannon @robinthicke @nelly @boriskodjoe @ohsnapjbsmoove along with some amazing special guest and fan favorites.”

Originated as a sketch at the BET Awards, the mockumentary was created by the Fatherhood actor, Chris Spencer (Don’t Be A Menace), and Ralph R. Farquhar (Moesha) in 2012. The series premiered in 2013 and ran for five seasons ending in 2016. The NAACP Image Award-winning series followed the fictionalized daily lives of Hart and other celebrities as they venture through their surreal life in Hollywood.

The limited is currently in production in Los Angeles with no confirmed premiere date. Real Husbands of Hollywood will be produced by HartBeat Productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment.

