Duane Martin Signs Overall Deal With Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk Productions

July 7, 2021
Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Back together at last: Duane Martin has partnered with Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk Productions to produce scripted and unscripted content. The 55-year-old actor has wasted no time as his first two projects, The Free Agent and Deal Detective, have already been announced.
“Jada is the brilliant creator and architect of the Red Table universe and I’m thrilled we are working together,” Martin said in a statement obtained by Deadline. “As we go forward with sharing part of my story, Jada has the unique perspective of having seen the journey unfold. I can’t think of a better partner.”
Created by Martin and Pinkett Smith, The Free Agent is loosely based on the L.A.’s Finest actor’s 25 years as a sports agent. It will follow an on-the-rise agent who started his own company at a young age and went on to represent five Hall of Fame athletes in five different sports; doing whatever it takes to protect his clients and family.
Deal Detective is a reality series that follows the NAACP Image Award-nominated actor as he leads a group of professional bargain hunters out to help people who are going through challenging times. The show aims to educate the audience on finding great deals in order to preserve more dollars to support their families.
“Duane and I have been friends for a long time,” said Smith who co-created the 2003 sitcom, All of Us, which Martin starred in. “It would be an understatement to say how excited myself and the Red Table Talk family are to work with someone as talented as Duane.”
This marks one of the first major deals for the Emmy Award-winning host’s Red Table Talk productions.
