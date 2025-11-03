Tea Party: Cardi B Posted Up At The Patriots Game Supporting Her Boo, Steffon Diggs

If “my man, my man, my man” were a person, it would be Cardi B.
The rap superstar was spotted supporting her boo, Steffon Diggs, at a recent New England Patriots game. Where they took the dub, 24-23, against the Atlanta Falcons. Bardi was in the press box supporting Diggs alongside Patriots owner, Rob Kraft. Random? Actually, not really, as they have been locked in for quite a while now. Even before the superstar couple started dating, Cardi and Kraft knew each other. In 2019, the Kraft family had Cardi perform at the Patriots’ Pre-Super Bowl party.
Fast forward to 2025, Bardi is now a Patriots WAG, and her fans are loving it. After the game, The People Gallery caught the Bodak Yellow rapper for a quick drip check alongside her man.
Cardi B has been on a run promoting her sophomore album, “AM I THE DRAMA?”. Putting numbers up on the board with sales of over 255,000 album equivalent units first week. Making this a huge first week for the Bronx rapper. Not only were her first week sales amazing, but she even broke a Guinness World Record after pulling off a wild album rollout using drones to deliver her project straight to fans during release week. She was crowned for the most deliveries tied to a marketing campaign and, of course, hopped on social media to pop it.
1. Cardi B came thru drippin’
2. Diggs reaction to Cardi’s TD celebration
3. Bardi living her best life
4. Cardi keeping an eye on Diggs
5. Cardi B x Robert Kraft posted in the cut
6. Cardi B’s homie hyping them up post game
7. Steffon Diggs boo lovin’ after the game
8. Cardi B hitting Digg’s celly
9. Another angle of Cardi B at the Patriots game
10. Tea Party
-
-
-
-
