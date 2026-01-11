Red Carpet Rundown: Stunning Looks From The 2026 Golden Globes 

1. No One Rocks A Plunging Neckline like Lori Harvey Source: Getty Lori Harvey delivered sleek drama in a black halter gown with a deep plunging neckline and embossed texture throughout. The fit hugged her curves while keeping the silhouette long and elegant. The gown is a 2002 vintage pull from Roberto Cavalli.

2. Damson Idris In This Black Prada Tuxedo Is A Moment Source: Getty Damson Idris leaned into classic red-carpet style with a black tuxedo featuring clean tailoring and a crisp bow tie. So polished, so dapper, we are in love!

3. Ryan Destiny Is Old Hollywood Source: Getty Ryan Destiny shimmered in a strapless gold sequin gown that sparkled from bodice to hem. The silhouette hugged through the top before flowing into a full skirt that brought drama. Her sleek shoulder-length bob, glowing skin, and glossy lips kept the look chic and sophisticated.

4. Olandria Carthen Debuts In Green Source: Getty Olandria Carthen shut the carpet down in a jewel-tone green corset gown with a snatched bodice and a dramatic mermaid skirt that flared out beautifully at the hem. The fabric hugged tight through the waist and moved effortlessly with every step. Her sculpted updo, soft waves, bronzed skin, and nude glossy lips delivered classic glamour with a modern finish.

5. Michael B. Jordan Is The Definition Of Cool Source: Getty Michael B. Jordan stepped out in a rich brown double-breasted suit that offered a softer take on classic tailoring. The clean lines and subtle accessories gave the look a modern edge without overdoing it. Tinted glasses and relaxed styling added charm.

6. Natasha Rothwell Is Bobbing In White Source: Getty Natasha stepped out in a white draped gown with sculptural volume and a cinched waist that felt timeless and elegant. The fabric folded and gathered beautifully. It’s giving curves! Her sharp bob, luminous skin, and soft neutral makeup kept everything clean and polished.

7. Teyana Taylor Is Th Baddie In Black Source: Getty Teyana Taylor is a certified baddie and she knows it. The Golden Globe nominee rocks a funky black halter top dress with cut outs along the chest and bodice and a ruched dramatic skirt by Schiaparelli Haute Couture. And when she turns around – there is a cute bow detail right at her lower back. Body is tea and the makeup and hair are too.

8. Snoop Dogg Gives A Dapper Red & Black Moment Source: Getty Snoop Dogg brought his signature flair in a black double-breasted suit accented with a bold red satin stripe running through the look. The tailoring was sharp but playful, blending classic menswear with OG attitude.

9. Wunmi Mosaku & Her Bump Are Glowing Source: Getty Wunmi Mosaku arrived in a flowing bright yellow gown that brought bold color and softness to the red carpet. The silhouette draped effortlessly from shoulder to floor, creating movement that felt confident and free. Her locs styled into a sleek updo paired with glowing skin and deep berry lipstick. Congrats, Wunmi!

10. Tessa Thompson In Balenciaga Green Source: Getty Tessa Thompson stepped out in a strapless green Balenciaga gown that shimmered softly and flowed into a clean, elegant train. While green worn by other starlets, this hue stood apart. Her loose waves, glowing skin, and neutral makeup kept the focus on the color and silhouette.

11. Sheryl Lee Ralph Continues To Bring Grown Woman Energy Source: Getty Sheryl Lee Ralph brought rich texture and grown-woman glamour in a brown Harbison Studio gown with a strapless neckline and subtle detailing down the front. The look was paired with Manolo Blahnik shoes and Shay jewelry, adding polish without overpowering the dress. Styled by her daughter Ivy Coco Maurice, her voluminous hair, radiant skin, and soft glam makeup made this look complete.