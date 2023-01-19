CLOSE

Photo by: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Urban One Honors

The fifth annual Urban One Honors was one to remember.

Tank was a fantastic host, and our girl LeToya Luckett, who was our Backstage Pass host, got all of our faves to spill the tea.

From celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hip to everyone being moved by Bobby Brown’s emotional speech, it was a great moment for the culture.

Here’s a recap of the fifth annual Urban One Honors!