Photo by: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Urban One Honors
The fifth annual Urban One Honors was one to remember.
Tank was a fantastic host, and our girl LeToya Luckett, who was our Backstage Pass host, got all of our faves to spill the tea.
From celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hip to everyone being moved by Bobby Brown’s emotional speech, it was a great moment for the culture.
Here’s a recap of the fifth annual Urban One Honors!
1. DJ Spinderella Holds it Down During the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop
DJ Spinderella did her thing as she got the crowd jumping during the celebration of Hip-Hop segment!
2. Doug E. Fresh
Doug E. Fresh reminded the crowd of who exactly he is.
3. Kool Moe Dee
Kool Moe Dee showed the crowd why he’s Hip-Hop royalty as he rocked the audience!
4. Monie Love
The audience erupted as soon as our girl, Monie Love stepped on stage.
5. Pusha-T Presents the Music Innovation Award
Grammy-nominated rapper, Pusha-T looked dapper as he presented the Music Innovation Award to longtime collaborator, and friend, Pharrell Williams.
6. Pharrell Williams Accepted the Music Innovation Award
As he accepted the Music Innovation award, Pharrell Williams shared how he dreamt of being able to meet and work with his musical heroes.
7. Marvin Sapp Tore Down the House
Bishop Marvin Sapp tore down the house as he performed “You Kept Me.”
8. Rev. Run Presented the Entertainment Icon Honor Award to LL COOL J
Rev. Run presented, and reflected his friendship with rapper/actor LL COOL J.
9. Lamman Rucker Presented the Inspirational Impact Award
Actor Lamman Rucker presented the Inspirational Impact Award that went to the Manns.
10. Keke Wyatt Performed “Take Me to the King”
Singer Keke Wyatt took to the stage to perform Tamela Mann’s inspirational song “Take Me to the King.”
11. Tamela and David Mann Accepted the Inspirational Impact Award
The multi-talented couple David and Tamela Mann looked ravishing as they told their story of how they got to where they are today.
12. Bobby Brown Accepted the Phoenix Award
Legendary Bobby Brown accepted the Urban One Honors’ Phoenix Award, and shared that God isn’t done with him just yet!
13. Roland Martin and Keisha Lance Bottoms Presented the Lifetime Achievement Award
The phenomenal Congresswoman Maxine Waters received the Lifetime Achievement award for her exceptional work in the community before we took a look at those we lost in 2022.