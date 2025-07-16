Nick Cannon Launches Relationship Advice Podcast, Social Media Sounds Off

As celebrity podcasts continue to take over your favorite streaming apps, yet another has entered the zeitgeist.

Nick Cannon is launching a new relationship-based podcast named Nick Cannon @ Night.

It will be a remix of the old call-in for advice format, where listeners are invited to ask for advice in his DMs, and he’ll do deep dives on topics once in front of the mic.

While he was married to Mariah Carey for eight years, Cannon has 12 kids with six different women, so it’s safe to say he knows a lot about relationships, so his takes should be interesting at the least.

“When it comes to his personal life, Nick has never shied away, unapologetically leaving the world curious about his views on dating, fatherhood, and modern relationships. So, who better to offer advice?” the press release states.

He’ll also have actual experts chime in on different relationship aspects, like “Dr. Laura Berman (relationship expert), Dr. Viviana Coles (relationship and intimacy expert), Dr. Mike Dow (brain health, mental illness, relationship, addiction, and nutrition expert), Dr. Jamye Waxman (sex therapist and sex educator), and Dr. Kerry-Anne Perkins (medical expert; obstetrician and gynecologist).”

Cannon is also using his star power to get some of his celebrity friends to open up about their personal lives, with confirmed guests including Melyssa Ford, Raven Symoné, Bobbi Althoff, Hannah Stocking, Rosa Acosta, Flame Monroe, Natalie Friedman, Courtney Bee, and Sarah Fontenot.

To mix things up, there will be audience engagement, on-the-street interviews, and debates on hot topic relationship issues.

Nick Cannon @ Night debuts July 23 on YouTube, Wondery+ and wherever you stream your podcasts.

Cannon is an entertainer at heart, and his elite hosting skills have been on display for years with Wild ‘N Out, America’s Got Talent, and his eponymous talk show. But social media is pretty wary of taking his relationship advice. See the reactions below.

