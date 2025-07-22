LeBron James Caught Rapping “Not Like Us” On Vacation With Jeff Bezos, X Rides For Drake

Social media has its foot on LeBron James’ neck and for once it’s got nothing to do with the NBA GOAT debate.

King James is trying to enjoy what may be his last NBA offseason, and that includes vacationing with friends and family, which is how he found himself in Cannes, France.

The only problem is that while out grabbing dinner, he was seen vibing a bit too hard to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” A hyped up James and his wife Savannah can be seen sitting next to friend Maverick Carter singing along to the now-infamous “A minorrrr” line.

To make matters worse, billionaire Jeff Bezos is seen filming the moment as his newly minted wife Lauren Sanchez dances along.

It’s only the latest fracture in James’ relationship with Drake, because the NBA champion chose to publicly support Kendrick Lamar during the beef instead of his longtime friend. He was even spotted dancing to the diss track at Lamar’s Juneteenth Pop Out concert, which immediately caused a riff with Drake, who then changed lyrics on “Nonstop” to “how I go from 6 to 23 but not LeBron.”

Then Drizzy cemented that there was no coming back from his disloyalty by covering up his James tattoo with one of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the fellow Canadian native who won this year’s NBA Finals with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Drake has been the butt of all jokes about the beef on everything from subtle jabs, wearing a bullet-ridden hoodie to show his friends shot him in the back, and addressing the signs he missed on “What Did I Miss?”

That track even had a bar that seemingly references Bron, when Drake raps, “I saw bro in the Pop Out with them but been d-ckriding gang since ‘Headlines.’”

But seeing James turn up to “Not Like Us” on vacation has rubbed fans the wrong way, and they’re suddenly looking at his broken friendship with Drake a bit differently.

The Los Angeles Lakers have found new rappers to hang out with, recently appearing in Tyler, The Creator’s video for Stop Playing With Me.” Which also features Drake hater Pusha T alongside his brother Malice as Clipse.

See how social media is roasting King James below.

