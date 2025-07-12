Jersey Swap: Drake Covers His LeBron James Tattoo With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Tattoo, Social Media Reacts

Drake is often ribbed for his styling of tattoos composed mainly of photos of those closest to him, both personally and professionally, and now he’s finally regretting at least one of them.

He’s always been a sports fan — and current Toronto Raptors global ambassador— Drake always had a love for LeBron James and had him tattooed on his arm by way of a photo of him as a young high school student in a Fighting Irish St. Vincent St. Mary jersey from the early 2000s.

But on the first night of his three-day takeover at the UK’s Wireless Festival, he revealed it’s been covered up. Now atop the former James tattoo is one of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with his number two Thunder jersey above it. SGA is not only touted as one of the best young players in the league, having just been honored with the NBA 2K26 cover and leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to the 2025 championship, but the Finals MVP is also a Toronto native.

Drake is known for his hometown pride, so it’s no surprise that he’s documented his relationship with SGA. He’s welcomed him on stage during a tour stop in Oklahoma and featured him in the “Nokia” video.

It also signals the nail in the coffin for his friendship with James, which has been on shaky ground since the 40-year-old appeared at Kendrick Lamar’s Juneteenth Pop Out concert and was seen dancing to “Not Like Us.”

Drake also seemed to address James on his latest single, “What Did I Miss?” where he laments over failed loyalty from people he was close to for over a decade.

“I saw bro went to Pop Out with them but been d-ckriding gang since ‘Headlines,’” he rapped.

Then in the “Fighting Irish” freestyle, which could be a nod to the name of James’ high school team, he raps about the same topic with a sour taste in his mouth when he says, “The world fell in love with the gimmicks, even my brothers got tickets and seemed like they loved every minute.”

He also swapped his name from popular lyrics on “Nonstop,” which originally went “How I go from six to 23 like I’m LeBron?” to the now updated, ”How I go from six to 23 but not LeBron.”

It’s clear Drake is still upset with James siding with Kendrick in the beef, and there are no signs his relationship will cool off anytime soon.

However, Kevin Durant, who he dapped up at the first night of Wireless festival —and also has his jersey number tatted on Drizzy— is still squarely repping for the 6 God, though.

See the reactions to Drake’s new ink below.

