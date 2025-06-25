It’s Giving Face, Fashion, and Fabulousness – Happy Cancer Season!

It’s Cancer season, baby! And if there’s one thing our favorite water signs know how to do—it’s give face, feelings, and fashion. The zodiac’s emotional MVPs are known for being nurturing, intuitive, and loyal, but let’s not forget: they also slay.

June 20 – July 22 is their time – and some of our favorite celebs aren’t holding back.

Celeb Cancer Season: LaLa Anthony Celebrates Her 43rd Birthday With A Carousel Post We Love

No one’s slaying harder right now than La La Anthony. The actress celebrated her June 25 birthday with a picture-perfect 10-slide IG carousel that gave us all the Cancer vibes. From throwback baby pics to present-day bikini shots, La La’s post was a visual celebration of self-love, growth, and that girl energy.

One standout image shows La La lounging effortlessly in a Dior-print string bikini and matching headscarf. Another is a throwback showing her as a young girl in full pageant mode, dressed in a ruffled white dress with a feathered headpiece and the sweetest baby smile.

She also shared a candid birthday moment surrounded by golden balloons, massive “LA LA” letter inflatables, and lush flower bouquets. Each image in the carousel reminds fans that La La’s the queen of birthday “main character energy.”

Celeb Cancer Season: From Solange to Chlöe Bailey The Vibes Are Just Beginning

And while we are obsessed with Lala’s recent carousel, she isn’t the only Cancer queen lighting up the timeline. This time of year brings a wave of emotional, stylish, and talented stars who fully embrace their zodiac identity—whether they’re hitting red carpets, dropping music, or celebrating with loved ones.

Solange Knowles is another it girl who recently put on her Cancer crown. With her mother Tina calling her “a rare creation of Art” and praising her creative spirit, love of family, and ability to turn pain into beauty, Solange is the blueprint.

A known fashion slayer and cultural disruptor, Solange continues to break the mold across music, performance, and style. The Saint Heron curator shows that Cancer energy is never basic, always bold.

As we celebrate Cancer season, see our list of celebrities who are sure to show out in the next few weeks.

It’s Giving Face, Fashion, and Fabulousness – Happy Cancer Season! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Chloe Bailey (July 1) The singer, actress, and Beyoncé protégé radiates the sensitivity and intensity that Cancers are known for. Chlöe has openly talked about being “sweet and mushy” on the inside, but quick to protect herself when tested—classic crab energy. With her powerhouse vocals, vulnerable lyrics, and fire futs she embodies the Cancerian balance of softness and strength. 2. Missy Elliott (July 1) Missy is proof that Cancer signs can be revolutionary while still holding a deep sense of heart and humanity. No one rocks a mic or cares more than Ms. Supa Dupa Fly. She’s a creative visionary who’s always protected her peace and her people while paving the way for others. Her groundbreaking videos, genre-bending sound, and humble spirit all scream Cancerian creative genius. 3. Fantasia (June 30) Fantasia’s story, music, and spirit reflect the emotional intensity and resilience of a true Cancer. OK?! She wears her heart on her sleeve, often using music as a way to heal and uplift. Her Cancer traits shine through in her soulful performances and her deep love for her family and faith. And her recent fashion slays shut it down! 4. Raven Goodwin (June 24) Raven’s career has been marked by intentional roles and thoughtful performances that highlight her sensitivity and authenticity. She’s that girl because she’s relatable, hilarious, and radiates the nurturing quality that makes Cancers natural caretakers. Whether in dramatic roles or real life, Raven brings warmth and empathy to everything she does. Not to mention her birthday denim fit which wasn’t just on trend, but fit her like a glove. 5. Porsha Williams (June 22) Porsha’s bold style, fierce love for her family, and over-the-top fabulousness are all qualities that make her a quintessential Cancer queen. The Go Naked Hair owner is about her business and ruling the reality TV screen. The returned RHOA star also loves to turn heads with a look or two, or three. In other words, Porsha is that girl. 6. Lil Kim (July 11) Lil’ Kim is a legend who blends softness and fierceness like only a Cancer can. She’s confident, loyal to her circle, and deeply emotional beneath her bold persona. Her tonge is sharp and so is her historic hip hop style. The Queen Bee’s ability to evolve while staying true to her roots is classic Cancer: intuitive, protective, and always unforgettable. 7. Saweetie (July 2) The “Icy Girl” rapper balances glam with go-getter energy, a Cancer trait that thrives in both emotional depth and ambition. Saweetie knows how to care for herself while securing the bag—always with style and a smile. Her IG dumps are legendary, and her style is unmatched. Beneath the diamonds and catchy lyrics is a softie who values family, friends, and inner peace. 8. Tia and Tamera Mowry (July 6) These twin sisters are double the love, double the emotions, and double the intuition. Tia frequently jokes about being a homebody Cancer on TikTok, while Tamera has shared how her daughter (also a Cancer!) shares her same caretaker spirit. What is better than one Cancer? Two fierce twins, of course. 9. Kevin Hart (July 6) Kevin’s comedic genius is matched by his undeniable loyalty to his crew and love for his family. Like a true Cancer, he uses humor to connect with people emotionally while still keeping his private world protected.